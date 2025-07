Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Monday said that Samajwadi Party workers should ask their leader to change the party's name to "Madrasawadi Party".

IMAGE: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. Photograph: @yadavakhilesh/X

In an X post in Hindi, Maurya said, "Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, who has dared to call the faith of Hindus a business, has actually made Muslims, mosques and madrasas his 'vote market'.

The Samajwadi Party workers should demand that their brave leader change the name of Samajwadi Party to Madrasawadi Party.