'Removed in error': Meta on blocking Modi's Facebook video

Meta has confirmed the restoration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Facebook video addressing examination paper leaks, which was briefly unavailable due to a technical error.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi shares a video message on exam paper leaks. Photograph: @narendramodi/Instagram

Key Points Meta briefly removed and then restored PM Modi's Facebook video on examination paper leaks, citing a technical error.

The video, released on July 23, addressed student agitation over NEET-UG 2026 irregularities and promised stronger government action.

PM Modi announced directions for Fast-Track Courts and stricter legal provisions to combat paper leaks.

The government subsequently introduced the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, proposing tougher penalties.

The student agitation was called off after the Union Education Minister's resignation and an understanding with protesting parties.

Meta on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Facebook video on action against examination paper leaks was removed due to a technical error and has since been restored, after the post was briefly unavailable on the platform.

"The content was removed in error and has since been restored," a Meta spokesperson said in a statement.

PM Modi's Address to Gen Z

The Meta-owned social media platform had briefly restricted access to the video in the early hours of July 28 before restoring it.

The video, originally released on July 23, marked Prime Minister Modi's first direct address to Gen Z during the 36-day-long student agitation over the NEET-UG 2026 examination irregularities.

In the video, the Prime Minister assured students that the government would take stronger action against examination paper leaks, saying stricter legal provisions would be brought before the Union Cabinet.

"I have issued directions to departments to set up Fast-Track Courts," Modi had said, adding that a draft legislation providing for stringent punishment and special courts to deal with paper leak cases would be discussed by the Cabinet before being introduced in Parliament.

He also said the government had ensured that the academic year of nearly 22 lakh students was not disrupted and vowed that "nothing is more important than the welfare and future of our youth."

Government's Legislative Response

The remarks came amid nationwide protests demanding accountability over examination irregularities and paper leaks.

The Centre subsequently introduced the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, which proposes tougher punishment for offenders, including imprisonment of up to 10 years, enhanced fines and the establishment of Special Fast-Track Courts to try offences under the Act.

Resolution of Protests

The agitation was formally called off on July 25 after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned from the Cabinet.

The government also reached an understanding with the Cockroach Janta Party and activist Sonam Wangchuk, agreeing to withdraw cases against protesters, prevent police intimidation and bring in stronger anti-paper leak legislation.