'Removal of critical wall led to Delhi PG building collapse'

Investigations into the tragic Satya Niketan building collapse reveal that unsafe renovation practices, including filling the basement with debris and removing a crucial wall, directly contributed to the structural failure, leading to multiple fatalities and raising serious concerns about PG accommodation safety in Delhi.

IMAGE: Workers present on a building's rooftop during the demolition drive of unsafe structures by the local authorities following the Satya Niketan building collapse incident, in New Delhi, September 9, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Three truckloads of debris were filled into the basement of the five-storey PG building in Satya Niketan during renovation, days before its collapse.

A critical wall on the ground floor, obstructing space for a shop, was removed on the day of the collapse, compromising the building's structural integrity.

Seven people, including five students, died and five were injured in the incident, highlighting severe safety concerns in PG accommodations.

Building owner Mahesh Gupta, labour contractor Sanoj Kumar, and PG operator Sudhanshu Lovneesh have been arrested, with another operator, Shubham Tyagi, absconding.

The tragedy has raised significant questions about building standards, unauthorised construction, and maintenance practices in Delhi's South Campus area.

Three truckloads of debris (malba) were filled into the basement of a five-storey PG building in Delhi's Satya Niketan during renovation work to level it with the ground floor days before its collapse, the police said on Wednesday.

The labour contractor carrying out the work told the police that he was hired by building owner Mahesh Gupta around 10 days before the incident, and was paid Rs 2,800 per day.

The contractor, Sanoj Kumar (35), a resident of JJ Camp Moti Bagh and a permanent resident of Manikpur village in Bihar's Banka, was apprehended in Utar Pradesh's Kasganj and brought to Delhi, where he was arrested and questioned, a senior police officer said.

"On the day of the incident, a wall on the ground floor that was obstructing space meant for a shop was removed. The building could not withstand the load after the wall was removed and ultimately collapsed," the officer said, even as fresh details emerge as police examine the construction, renovation and maintenance work carried out at the building.

Unauthorised Renovation And PG Operations

The police said the other accused arrested in the case, Sudhanshu Lovneesh (31), a resident of Bhajanpura, was operating the PG in Satya Niketan with his friend Shubham Tyagi on a lease under the name 'Hostel Daze'.

"Sudhanshu told the police that he was a student of Delhi University and running seven PGs in the vicinity. He said he completed his graduation in 2019 and, since 2022, he had been operating PG accommodations in the Satya Niketan area with Tyagi," the officer said.

The duo had taken four floors of the building on lease in August 2025 for a monthly rent of Rs 1.05 lakh. They took the property on rent at comparatively lower rates due to its dilapidated condition, he added.

Police said Sudhanshu remained indifferent to the construction work being carried out despite knowing that it could affect the building as a whole, the officer said.

Arrests And Ongoing Investigation

Three accused -- building owner Mahesh, labour contractor Sanoj Kumar and PG operator Sudhanshu Lovneesh -- were produced before a court and two days' police custody was granted for questioning.

Shubham Tyagi is currently absconding, and efforts are underway to trace him, the officer said.

The collapse occurred around 1 pm on Sunday, and the police received information at 1.34 pm. The structure, comprising a ground floor and four upper floors, housed several students and other residents.

The incident left seven people, five students and two labourers, dead, and injured five people.

The police are also scrutinising the rent agreement under which the PG was being operated.

Controversial Rental Agreement Clauses

According to a police source, the agreement stated that the PG operators would not be responsible for any "casualties or risk" to tenants.

The agreement also purportedly stated that the hostel would not be liable to pay compensation for personal injury, loss or damage to belongings caused by circumstances beyond its control, including sealing, fire, earthquake and heavy rain.

The document contained clauses on non-refund of hostel fees and security money and empowered the operators to evict tenants for indiscipline, misconduct, non-payment of dues or other violations.

Parents and guardians were also barred from entering tenants' rooms, according to the agreement.

Building History And Safety Concerns

Police earlier said the basement had been undergoing repairs for eight to 10 days after waste and water accumulated there following several days of rain. Repair work was also underway on the ground floor for an extension, allegedly for commercial purposes.

A Delhi court sent building owner Hariram, an 81-year-old retired Indian Air Force sergeant, and his 75-year-old wife Urmila to 14 days' judicial custody. Their 52-year-old son Mahesh was remanded to police custody for two days.

During questioning, Mahesh told police he looked after the building's maintenance on behalf of his parents.

According to the FIR, a local inquiry found that the building was 40-50 years old and that additional floors had been constructed allegedly to generate rental income.

The tragedy has sparked concerns among students living in the South Campus area over the safety of PG accommodations, with many questioning building standards, unauthorised construction and maintenance.

Several students left the area after the collapse, with many residents also coming forward and offering water and food for them.

The police said they are continuing to investigate the circumstances leading to the collapse.