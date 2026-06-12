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Ahmedabad Crash: One Year Later

By REDIFF NEWS
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 12, 2026 11:26 IST

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A year after the Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crash in Ahmedabad that claimed hundreds of lives families continue to mourn while the crash site stands as a stark reminder of one of India's worst aviation disasters.

 

Key Points

  • The Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad on June 12, 2025.
  • Families of victims continue commemorating loved ones as the first anniversary of the tragedy approaches.
  • Damaged structures near the crash site remain visible reminders of the disaster's lasting impact.

Sita Patni, mourns

IMAGE: Sita Patni, the mother of Akash Patni, 14, one of the fatalties on the ground after the Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed on June 12, 2025, mourns beside a photograph of her son inside her home in Ahmedabad on June 11, 2026 on the eve of the first anniversary of the tragedy, here and below. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

 

Mother remembers son

Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

 

Father mourns son

IMAGE: Suresh Patni, Akash Patni's father, mourns near the crash site in Ahmedabad, June 10, 2026. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

 

Damaged buildings remain

IMAGE: Damaged buildings where the Dreamliner crashed, here and below. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

 

Scars Of Disaster Still Visible

Residents near crash site

Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

 

Security at crash site

Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

 

Guard patrols site

Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

 

Guarding crash site anniversary

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff

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