Ahmedabad Crash: One Year Later

A year after the Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crash in Ahmedabad that claimed hundreds of lives families continue to mourn while the crash site stands as a stark reminder of one of India's worst aviation disasters.

Key Points The Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad on June 12, 2025.

Families of victims continue commemorating loved ones as the first anniversary of the tragedy approaches.

Damaged structures near the crash site remain visible reminders of the disaster's lasting impact.

IMAGE: Sita Patni, the mother of Akash Patni, 14, one of the fatalties on the ground after the Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed on June 12, 2025, mourns beside a photograph of her son inside her home in Ahmedabad on June 11, 2026 on the eve of the first anniversary of the tragedy, here and below. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

IMAGE: Suresh Patni, Akash Patni's father, mourns near the crash site in Ahmedabad, June 10, 2026. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

IMAGE: Damaged buildings where the Dreamliner crashed, here and below. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

Scars Of Disaster Still Visible

Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff