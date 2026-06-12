Ahmedabad Crash: One Year Later

A year after the Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crash in Ahmedabad that claimed hundreds of lives families continue to mourn while the crash site stands as a stark reminder of one of India's worst aviation disasters.
Key Points
- The Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad on June 12, 2025.
- Families of victims continue commemorating loved ones as the first anniversary of the tragedy approaches.
- Damaged structures near the crash site remain visible reminders of the disaster's lasting impact.
IMAGE: Sita Patni, the mother of Akash Patni, 14, one of the fatalties on the ground after the Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed on June 12, 2025, mourns beside a photograph of her son inside her home in Ahmedabad on June 11, 2026 on the eve of the first anniversary of the tragedy, here and below. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters
Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters
IMAGE: Suresh Patni, Akash Patni's father, mourns near the crash site in Ahmedabad, June 10, 2026. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters
IMAGE: Damaged buildings where the Dreamliner crashed, here and below. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters
Scars Of Disaster Still Visible
Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters
Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters
Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters
Photograph: ANI Photo
Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff