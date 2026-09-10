Remember These Images From 25 Years Ago?

As younger generations grow up without personal memories of 9/11, the 25th anniversary serves as a powerful reminder of loss, resilience, bravery and America's enduring promise to never forget.

IMAGE: Pedestrians react to the World Trade Center collapse, September 11, 2001. Two commercial airplanes crashed into the World Trade Center earlier that morning. Photograph: Stringer/Reuters/Rediff Archives

IMAGE: The second tower of the World Trade Center bursts into flames after being hit by a hijacked airplane in New York in this September 11, 2001 photograph. Photograph: Sara K. Schwittek/Reuters/Rediff Archives

IMAGE: People look out of the burning North tower of the World Trade Center in New York, September 11, 2001.

Both towers were hit by planes crashing into the buildings. Shortly after this photograph was taken this tower fell.

In the worst attack on American soil since Pearl Harbor, three hijacked planes slammed into the Pentagon and New York's landmark World Trade Center, demolishing the two 110-story towers that symbolie US financial might. Photograph: Jeff Christensen/Reuters/Rediff Archives

IMAGE: A September 11, 2001 photograph of rescue workers carry mortally injured New York City Fire Department chaplain the Reverend Mychal Judge from the wreckage of the World Trade Center in New York City.

The chaplain was crushed to death by falling debris while giving a man last rites in the trade center. Photograph: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters/Rediff Archives

IMAGE: The rubble of the World Trade Center, September 15, 2001. Photograph: HO/US Navy Photo by Journalist 1st Class Preston Keres/Reuters/Rediff Archives

IMAGE: A group of firefighters walk amid rubble near the base of the destroyed south tower of the World Trade Center in New York in this photograph from September 11, 2001. Photograph: Peter Morgan/Reuters/Rediff Archives

IMAGE: An American flag flies near the base of the destroyed World Trade Center in New York in this photograph from September 11, 2001, taken after the collapse of the towers. Photograph: Peter Morgan/Reuters/Rediff Archives

IMAGE: A rescue helicopter surveys damage to the Pentagon as firefighters battle flames after a hijacked airplane crashed into the US military headquarters outside of Washington, in this September 11, 2001 photograph. Photograph: Larry Downin/Reuters/Rediff Archives

The United States is preparing to mark the 25th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks with solemn ceremonies, tributes and efforts to preserve the memory of those who lost their lives.

President Donald Trump is set to host FDNY first responders and officials at the White House ahead of the anniversary.

A 16,900-pound steel beam recovered from the World Trade Center's South Tower will also be displayed on the White House Ellipse as part of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation's Steel Across America initiative.

The beam has travelled 10,500 miles across more than 20 US states before returning to Ground Zero on September 11.

The anniversary will honour the nearly 3,000 people killed in the 2001 attacks, along with firefighters, police officers, emergency workers and civilians who displayed extraordinary courage.

Victims' families will gather at the 9/11 Memorial plaza to read the names of those who died.

Six moments of silence will mark key moments of the attacks, while a seventh will honor people who later died from related health effects.

As younger generations grow up without personal memories of 9/11, the 25th anniversary serves as a powerful reminder of loss, resilience, bravery and America's enduring promise to never forget.

Key Points President Donald Trump will host FDNY first responders and officials at the White House in commemoration of the 25th anniversary of the September 11 attacks.

A 16,900 pound steel beam from the World Trade Center's South Tower will be displayed on the White House Ellipse.

The anniversary will honour nearly 3,000 victims of the 2001 attacks and the 1993 World Trade Center bombing.

Victims' families will gather at the 9/11 Memorial plaza to read names, with seven moments of silence planned.

IMAGE: Family members of the September 11, 2001 attack victims pay their respects at the reflecting pool at Ground Zero in New York, September 11, 2009. Photograph: David Handschuh/Pool/Reuters/Rediff Archives

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IMAGE: Family members of victims pay their respects at the site of the former twin towers in New York, September 11, 2009. Photograph: Gary Hershorn/Reuters/Rediff Archives

IMAGE: Then US President Barack Obama lays a wreath marking the eighth anniversary of the September 11 attacks on New York, Washington, and Pennsylvania, at the Pentagon, September 11, 2009. Photograph: Jim Young/Reuters/Rediff Archives

IMAGE: Family members of victims pay their respects at the site of the former twin towers in New York, September 11, 2009. Photograph: Gary Hershorn/Reuters/Rediff Archives

IMAGE: Marta Waisman holds a photo of her daughter Gabriela, who lost her life in the September 11, 2001 attack on the World Trade Center in New York City, September 11, 2009. Photograph: Robert Sciarrino/Pool/Reuters/Rediff Archives

IMAGE: Courtney Ball, 19, of Sommerville, New Jersey, cries at the Flight 93 Temporary Memorial just outside Shanksville, Pennsylvania, September 11, 2005. Photograph: Jason Cohn/Reuters/Rediff Archives

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff