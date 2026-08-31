Remarks on Col Sofiya: Sanction awaited to prosecute MP minister, SC told

The Supreme Court is awaiting sanction to prosecute Madhya Pradesh minister Kunwar Vijay Shah for his controversial remarks against Army officer Col Sofiya Qureshi, following a completed SIT probe into the matter.

IMAGE: Chairman Madhya Pradesh Congress Ex-Servicemen Department Major General Shyam Mohan Shrivastava (Retd) addressees a press conference in connection with the prosecution of Tribal Affairs Minister Kunwar Vijay Shah over his alleged remarks against Indian Army officer Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, at PCC headquarters, in Bhopal on Thursday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Supreme Court informed about pending sanction to prosecute MP Minister Kunwar Vijay Shah.

Prosecution relates to controversial remarks made against Army officer Col Sofiya Qureshi.

Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe is complete, chargesheet awaits official sanction.

Minister Shah had publicly apologised for his comments, which the court noted.

The case stems from remarks made after Operation Sindoor, leading to an FIR against Shah.

The Supreme Court was informed on Monday that sanction was awaited to prosecute Madhya Pradesh minister Kunwar Vijay Shah for his remarks targeting Army officer Colonel Sofiya Qureshi after Operation Sindoor.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana was also told by Additional Solicitor General K M Nataraj that the probe by the special investigation team (SIT) is complete, and the chargesheet will be filed once sanction is obtained from the competent authority.

SIT Probe Complete, Sanction Pending

"The report (by SIT) states that the investigation is complete and the report has been kept in sealed cover. However, the issue of sanction is still pending consideration before the competent authority.

"It is submitted that as soon as sanction is granted, the chargesheet shall be submitted before the court of competent jurisdiction. Hence, as the issue of sanction is still pending consideration," the bench said in its order.

The top court took note of the submissions and adjourned the matter.

Senior advocate Maninder Singh, appearing for Shah, submitted that the minister had publicly apologised the very next day and requested that the apology be considered.

The bench said the investigation report ultimately has to go before the competent authority.

Shah's Apology And Court's Stance

On July 28, 2025, the top court had pulled up Shah for not placing a public apology over his remarks on record against Col Qureshi, saying he was 'testing the court's patience'.

It had pointed out that the minister's conduct was prompting it to doubt his intentions and bona fides.

The counsel for Shah had earlier argued that the minister issued a public apology, which was shared online, and would be placed on the court's record.

On May 28, last year, the top court ordered the closure of proceedings before the Madhya Pradesh high court against Shah for his controversial remarks against Col Qureshi and asked for a status report from the SIT.

Earlier, the top court chided Shah and constituted the SIT to probe the FIR lodged against him.

Background Of The Controversy

Shah came under fire after a video showed him allegedly making objectionable remarks against Col Qureshi, who gained prominence along with another woman officer, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, during the media briefings on Operation Sindoor.

The high court rebuked Shah for passing 'scurrilous' remarks and using 'language of the gutters' against Col Qureshi, and ordered police to file an FIR against him on the charge of promoting enmity and hatred.

After drawing severe condemnation, Shah expressed regret and said he respects Col Qureshi more than his sister.

India conducted Operation Sindoor against nine terror infrastructure sites in Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) in May 2025, killing over 100 terrorists, to avenge the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.