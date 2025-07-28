HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Remarks on Col Sofiya Qureshi: SC raps MP minister for no apology

Remarks on Col Sofiya Qureshi: SC raps MP minister for no apology

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

July 28, 2025 15:21 IST

x

The Supreme Court on Monday pulled up Madhya Pradesh minister Kunwar Vijay Shah for not issuing a public apology over his remarks against Indian Army officer Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, saying he is testing the court's patience.

IMAGE: Madhya Pradesh minister Kunwar Vijay Shah. Photograph: ANI on X

A bench of Justice Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi said the conduct of the minister was making the court doubt his intentions and bona fide.

Senior advocate K Parmeshwar, appearing for Shah, said he had issued a public apology, which was online, and would be placed on court's record.

 

The bench asked the special investigation team (SIT) constituted to probe the statements made by the minister to submit its report by August 13.

The top court noted 87 people were examined by the probe team, which was currently examining the statements.

The bench also refused to examine a plea filed by Congress leader Jaya Thakur seeking Shah's resignation but said some of the allegations made in the writ petition about the past instances would be looked into by the three-member SIT.

The top court posted the hearing for August 18.

The SIT constituted by the Madhya Pradesh government was in compliance with the top court's order.

On May 19, the top court chided Shah and constituted the SIT to probe the first information report (FIR) lodged against him.

Shah came under fire after a video, which was circulated widely, showed him allegedly making objectionable remarks against Col Qureshi, who gained nationwide prominence along with another woman officer, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, during the media briefings on Operation Sindoor.

The Madhya Pradesh high court rebuked Shah for passing 'scurrilous' remarks and using 'language of the gutters' against Col Qureshi, and ordered police to file an FIR against him on the charge of promoting enmity and hatred.

After drawing severe condemnation, Shah expressed regret and said that he respects Col Qureshi more than his sister.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Plea in SC seeks removal of MP min for Col Sofiya remarks
Plea in SC seeks removal of MP min for Col Sofiya remarks
Would have sacked Shah for life, says Modi minister
Would have sacked Shah for life, says Modi minister
CM's wife to Col Qureshi: Shah's trail of foul remarks
CM's wife to Col Qureshi: Shah's trail of foul remarks
Be responsible!: SC raps MP minister over Col Sofiya slur
Be responsible!: SC raps MP minister over Col Sofiya slur
Why Did Sinha Accept Blame For Pahalgam Massacre?
Why Did Sinha Accept Blame For Pahalgam Massacre?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Top 10 Affordable Airlines In World

webstory image 2

7 Countries With The Most Universities: India No 1

webstory image 3

9 Hindi Murder Mysteries On OTT

VIDEOS

Coach Gambhir lambasts Ben Stokes, team over no handshakes move11:14

Coach Gambhir lambasts Ben Stokes, team over no...

'We picked the Sudarshan Chakra': Rajnath Singh on Op Sindoor1:22

'We picked the Sudarshan Chakra': Rajnath Singh on Op...

Watch: Mesmerizing view of Keoti Waterfall in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa1:34

Watch: Mesmerizing view of Keoti Waterfall in Madhya...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD