Religious freedom on downward trajectory in India: US body

India has repeatedly rejected the USCIRF's findings, describing the organisation as biased and lacking credibility.

IMAGE: Muslim devotees gather to offer prayers amid fog at the Jama Masjid on an early morning on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, in New Delhi, March 21, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

A bipartisan US body claimed that religious freedom conditions in India remained on the downward trajectory in 2026, citing restrictions on activities of NGOs, censorship and transnational repression.

Key Points In an update to the country brief on India this week, the USCIRF alleged that systematic and ongoing persecution of multiple minority groups, denial of citizenship and voting rights and enforcement of harsh anti-conversion and cow slaughter laws continue to impede religious freedom.

The USCIRF said Indian authorities continue to detain and imprison individuals for exercising their freedom of religion or belief or advocating the rights of others.

The government also routinely utilises internet shutdowns as a tool to silence free speech, including about persecution such as social media posts about mob violence or demolitions; calls for help during anti-minority riots, the USCIRF said.

In an update to the country brief on India this week, the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) alleged that systematic and ongoing persecution of multiple minority groups, denial of citizenship and voting rights and enforcement of harsh anti-conversion and cow slaughter laws continue to impede religious freedom.

India has repeatedly rejected the USCIRF's findings, describing the organisation as biased and lacking credibility.

"It is a biased organisation. I would say that we should keep away from such organisations as they have their own agenda and lack any credibility...We do not expect that the USCIRF will engage with the reality of India's pluralistic framework or acknowledge the harmonious coexistence of its diverse communities," external affairs ministry spokesman Randhir Jaiswal said on August 22.

The USCIRF said Indian authorities continue to detain and imprison individuals for exercising their freedom of religion or belief or advocating the rights of others and cited the arrests of Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, Jagar Singh Johal and Ali Khan Mahmudabad, who were imprisoned under the anti-terrorism laws.

"In many cases, individuals face arrest, prolonged detention, imprisonment, or other forms of state persecution for peacefully practising their religion, expressing their beliefs, or advocating for the rights of others," the USCIRF said.

It alleged systematic and ongoing persecution of multiple minority groups including Christians, Dalits, Muslims, and Sikhs such as denial of citizenship and voting rights, enforcement of harsh anti-conversion and cow slaughter laws, restrictions on the activities of NGOs, censorship, and transnational repression - continue to impede religious freedom in India and diaspora communities.

"Hindu nationalist mob activity is rampant, and occurs with impunity, with little or no accountability for violent attacks against religious minority communities," the USCIRF said.

The government also routinely utilises internet shutdowns as a tool to silence free speech, including about persecution such as social media posts about mob violence or demolitions; calls for help during anti-minority riots, the USCIRF said.