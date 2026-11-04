Relief for Dikshitars as SC stays HC order on Chidambaram temple management

The Supreme Court has intervened in the administration of the ancient Lord Nataraja temple in Chidambaram, staying a Madras High Court order that sought to rectify alleged maladministration by hereditary priests.

IMAGE: A view of the ancient Lord Nataraja temple in Chidambaram in Tamil Nagu. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed a Madras high court order concerning the administration of the ancient Lord Nataraja temple in Chidambaram.

The high court had previously constituted a board of management, citing maladministration by the hereditary priests, Podhu Dikshitars.

Issues flagged by the high court included non-religious commercial activities and failure to preserve temple properties.

The Supreme Court bench issued notice on the appeal filed by the Dikshitars challenging the high court's October 30 judgment.

The high court's order had outlined roles for the new board, including overseeing accounts and donations, while preserving the Dikshitars' prerogative for daily rituals.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed an order of the Madras high court constituting a board of management to rectify the malady in the administration of the ancient Lord Nataraja temple in Chidambaram.

Supreme Court Intervenes In Temple Management

A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul Pancholi issued notice on the appeal filed by Dikshitars (trustee and priest) challenging the high court's October 30 judgment.

"Having heard the counsel appearing for the parties, we are of the considered view, the impugned judgment deserves to be stayed," the bench said.

Madras High Court's Concerns Over Maladministration

The high court had held that under the management of hereditary priests 'Podhu Dikshitars', there was maladministration of the ancient Lord Nataraja temple in Chidambaram and constituted a board of management to rectify the malady in the administration of the temple.

The high court had flagged non-religious commercial activities, thereby converting the temple premises into a "food court" and failure to preserve the properties of the temple as among the factors that warrant judicial interference to rectify the evil of maladministration.

It had said that a transparent administration which can eradicate the prevailing maladministration is necessary.

"That apart, immediate steps are required to retrieve the temple assets. Hence, the way forward to rectify the malady in the administration of the temple, which is revered by all Hindus, is a transparent administration which can eradicate the prevailing maladministration.

"Therefore, we constitute a board of management consisting of domain experts, who will take over the administration, till the ill is cured," the high court had said.

"Retired Madras high court judges, Justices V Bharathidasan and R Suresh Kumar shall be the chairman and co-chairman respectively. Retired IAS officer C Rajendran would be the member and secretary of Podhu Dikshitars, Sri Sabanayagar Temple, Chidambaram and secretary to the state government, HR and CE Department shall be the ex-officio members," it had said.

Roles Of Dikshitars And New Board

In respect of daily rituals and festivals, it is the exclusive prerogative of the Podhu Dikshitars and the same to be conducted without violating the established customs and practices.

Any investments like fixed deposits and other income of the temple so far handled by the Podhu Dikshitars shall continue to be with them as usual, it had added.

However, the secretary of the Podhu Dikshitars has to ensure that a copy of the accounts is regularly submitted to the board of management by the 5th of every English calendar month, the high court said.

Any donations to the temple must be through a single window e-payment made into the account mentioned by the board of management.