Relief for Class 7, 8, 9 as CBSE relaxes 3-language policy

The Central Board of Secondary Education has introduced significant relaxations to its three-language policy, offering exemptions for current Class 10 students and flexibility for Class 9 students regarding foreign and Indian language choices.

IMAGE: Classes 7-9 will not have board exams in the third language when they reach Class 10. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Current Class 10 students are exempt from the three-language policy.

Current Class 9 students can study two foreign languages and one Indian language as their three languages.

This is a one-time relaxation following earlier compulsory mandates and parental concerns.

The CBSE also previously announced a two-level system for Maths and Science from the 2026-27 academic session.

The CBSE on Monday issued fresh guidelines for the implementation of its three-language policy, granting exemption to the current batch of Class 10 students from studying three languages.

As a one-time relaxation to Class 9 students, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) clarified that the current batch will have to study three languages, but they can study two foreign languages and one Indian language.

Understanding The Policy Shift

The developments come more than a month after the CBSE announced that studying three languages, including at least two native Indian languages, has been made compulsory for Class 9 students beginning July 1.

Several students and parents had approached the court against the CBSE order.

"The current batch of Class 10 will not have to follow the three language policy. The current batches of Classes 7-9 will not be required to give board exams in third language when they progress to Class 10," CBSE Academics Director Praggya M Singh said.

"As a one-time relaxation, students who are already in Class 9 during 2026-27 may continue with two non-native (foreign) languages and need to add one Indian language as the third language," she added.

Broader Educational Reforms By CBSE

In April, the CBSE announced a phased implementation of the three-language formula from Class 6, and the introduction of a two-level system for mathematics and science for Class 9 from the 2026-27 academic session.

Under the proposed structure, mathematics and science will have two levels -- mandatory standard and optional advanced courses.

While all students will appear for a common 80-mark examination, those opting for higher proficiency can take an additional advanced-level paper aimed at testing deeper conceptual understanding and higher-order thinking skills.

The CBSE had said that the first Class 10 board examination under the new two-level system (standard and advanced) would be conducted in 2028 for the 2026-27 Class 9 cohort.

However, on May 15, the board announced that students opting for a foreign language may do so only as a third language after studying two native Indian languages or as an additional fourth language.