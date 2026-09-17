Rejected Dara Singh's remission plea: Odisha govt tells SC

The Odisha government has rejected the remission plea of Ravindra Pal alias Dara Singh, who is serving a life sentence for the brutal 1999 murder of Australian missionary Graham Stuart Staines and his two young sons, prompting a Supreme Court challenge.

IMAGE: Dara Singh. Photograph: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Key Points Odisha government rejected Dara Singh's remission plea for the 1999 Staines murder.

Dara Singh, 63, has served over 25 years in jail for the triple murder case.

The Supreme Court granted Singh's counsel two weeks to challenge the rejection of his plea.

Singh sought premature release in 2024, citing repentance for his actions in 'youthful rage'.

The murder involved setting fire to a vehicle with Australian missionary Graham Staines and his two young sons inside.

The Odisha government on Thursday told the Supreme Court that it has rejected a remission plea of Ravindra Pal alias Dara Singh, who is serving a life sentence for the murder of Australian missionary Graham Stuart Staines and his two minor sons in 1999.

"You take whatever grounds you want to take to challenge it. Amend your petition and then argue," a bench of Justices Manoj Misra and Vijay Bishnoi told the counsel appearing for Singh.

The bench noted that a copy of the order rejecting the remission plea has been supplied to Singh's counsel.

"The counsel representing the petitioner (Singh) prays for and is allowed two weeks to file an appropriate amendment application," the bench said, while posting the matter after three weeks.

Dara Singh's Plea For Premature Release

Hearing the matter earlier, the top court had pulled up the Odisha government for not taking a decision on Singh's remission plea.

Singh, 63, has been in jail for more than 25 years.

He approached the top court in 2024 seeking premature release on the ground that he had served over 24 years in jail and 'repented' for his action taken in a fit of 'youthful rage'.

The Staines Family Murder Case

A mob led by Singh attacked Staines and his two sons -- 11-year-old Philip and eight-year-old Timothy -- while they slept in their station wagon and set the vehicle on fire at Manoharpur village in Keonjhar district on the intervening night of January 22-23, 1999.

Singh, the main accused in the triple murder, was convicted and sentenced to death by a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in 2003.

The Orissa high court commuted his death sentence to life imprisonment in 2005, and it was upheld by the Supreme Court in 2011.

Staines and his wife Gladys worked with the Mayurbhanj Evangelical Missionary that cared for leprosy patients.

Gladys Staines, who was awarded the Padma Shri in 2005, had said she had forgiven the killers of her husband and sons, and held no bitterness against them.