Phase 2: Know your candidates in the fray

April 17, 2019 08:31 IST

Rediff Labs brings you the election affidavits of all candidates contesting from the 96 seats that are going to polls in the second phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Election was scheduled to be held in one seat in Tripura but the Election Commission in a late night order postponed polling till April 23 citing law and order situation.

Pick your constituency from the dropdown menu to see the list of candidates, and click on 'Show' button to see the election affidavits of individual candidates.

