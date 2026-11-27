Andhra Pradesh forest department officials successfully busted a red sanders smuggling operation in YSR Kadapa district on Friday, seizing a significant quantity of logs and vehicles while arresting three individuals.

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Key Points Andhra Pradesh forest department seized 114 red sanders logs and seven vehicles on Friday.

Three persons were arrested during simultaneous raids at five locations in YSR Kadapa district.

Smugglers were found transporting logs in ambulances and cars, described as a "film-style operation."

Forest and Environment Minister Pawan Kalyan directed officials to block smuggling routes and investigate the wider network.

Strict legal action is sought against those plundering forest wealth, with continued coordinated operations stressed.

Andhra Pradesh forest department officials seized 114 red sanders logs and seven vehicles and arrested three persons during simultaneous raids at five locations in YSR Kadapa district on Friday, officials said.

Crackdown On Red Sanders Smuggling

Acting on credible information, special teams conducted inspections and search operations along several routes in the Kadapa Forest Division to curb illegal transportation of red sanders logs, an official press release said.

Officials found the logs being transported in ambulances and cars in what they described as a film-style operation. Three persons allegedly involved in the illegal transportation were taken into custody.

The seized vehicles included a Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire car, two Toyota Innova cars, two autorickshaws, a two-wheeler and an ambulance, said the press release.

Meanwhile, Forest and Environment Minister Pawan Kalyan sought details of the operation from the department officials and directed them to ensure that all routes used by smuggling gangs were blocked through sustained enforcement operations.

The Deputy CM instructed officials to identify and arrest others who escaped during the operation and conduct a detailed investigation to uncover the wider network behind the smuggling activities.

He said strict legal action should be taken against those involved in plundering forest wealth and stressed that the Anti-Red Sanders Task Force and Forest Department should continue coordinated operations to prevent smuggling.