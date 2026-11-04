How CBI Coordinated Extradition Of Sexual Assault Accused From UAE

Discover how the CBI, in coordination with UAE authorities, successfully extradited Sajeer Palli Mooppam, a Red Notice subject wanted by Delhi Police in a significant sexual assault case, highlighting international cooperation in bringing criminals to justice.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points The CBI successfully coordinated the extradition of Sajeer Palli Mooppam from the UAE on Wednesday.

Mooppam was wanted by the Delhi Police in connection with an alleged sexual assault case involving a 20-year-old woman.

A Red Corner Notice was issued, leading to his geolocation and arrest by UAE authorities.

The accused allegedly administered an intoxicating substance to the victim and subjected her to non-consensual sexual assault.

More than 278 wanted criminals have been brought back to India since 2019 through foreign law enforcement coordination.

The CBI has successfully coordinated the extradition of a Red Notice subject from the UAE, who was wanted by the Delhi Police in connection with an alleged sexual assault case, officials said on Wednesday.

Sajeer Palli Mooppam was geolocated in the UAE after the CBI got a Red Corner Notice published at the request of Delhi Police, which was trailing him for the case involving an alleged sexual assault on a 20-year-old, they said.

Details Of The Alleged Crime

"The subject was wanted in connection with a sexual assault case registered by the Delhi Police. Investigation revealed that the accused, along with an accomplice, forcibly administered an intoxicating substance to a 20-year-old woman, rendering her incapacitated," a CBI spokesperson said.

She said the accused allegedly took advantage of her helpless state, transported her to a hotel and fraudulently checked in using third-party identity credentials to evade detection.

"He subjected the victim to non-consensual sexual assault, which was corroborated by subsequent medical and forensic reports. A comprehensive chargesheet in the matter has already been filed before the competent court," the spokesperson said.

International Cooperation In Extradition

She said the subject was geo-located and arrested by the UAE authorities at the request of the CBI.

"Following due legal process, the UAE authorities extradited the subject to India. The escort team of Delhi Police visited the UAE, where the subject was handed over to the escort team of Delhi Police. The escort team, along with the subject, arrived at New Delhi on Wednesday," the statement said.

The agency said more than 278 wanted criminals have been successfully brought back to India since 2019 through coordination with Foreign Law Enforcement Agencies.