Red Fort blast: 7 months later, court allows cremation of victims

A Delhi court has issued a significant order allowing the National Investigating Agency to proceed with the dignified disposal of the remains of victims and the suicide bomber involved in the Red Fort car bomb explosion.

IMAGE: The site of the blast a day after the incident. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A Delhi court has authorised the NIA to dispose of the remains of 11 Red Fort blast victims.

The court also permitted the disposal of body parts belonging to the suicide bomber, Dr Umer Un Nabi.

The order mandates dignified disposal, respecting the religious beliefs of the victims.

The NIA had sought permission as the body parts were decomposing after forensic evidence collection.

The agency has filed a comprehensive chargesheet and a supplementary chargesheet in the Red Fort blast case.

A Delhi court on Monday allowed the National Investigating Agency to cremate or dispose of the remains of 11 persons killed in the car bomb explosion near the Red Fort last November.

Special Judge Pitambar Dutt also allowed the agency to dispose of the body parts of Dr Umer Un Nabi, the driver of the explosive-laden car who was killed in the suicide blast.

The court underlined that the biological body parts must be disposed of with full dignity after taking into account the religious beliefs of the victims.

It also sought a compliance report from the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Court Directs Dignified Disposal

The NIA told the court that forensic evidence had been collected from the body parts of the victims and the suicide bomber, Nabi.

It had earlier sought the court's permission to dispose of the body parts, as they had started decomposing.

On May 14, the NIA filed a 7,500-page chargesheet in connection with the high-intensity IED blast that rocked the national capital on November 10 last year.

Last month, the NIA filed a supplementary chargesheet against three more persons, including an absconding paediatrician identified as the founding member of a terror module, for involvement in the blast, taking the number of persons chargesheeted in the case to 13, including Nabi.