Red Alert in Wayanad after landslide

Kerala's Wayanad district faces a severe crisis with a red alert issued by the IMD following a devastating landslide at the Kalladi tunnel project site, leading to casualties and missing persons amidst heavy monsoon rains.

IMAGE: Teams of NDRF, Police, Fire Department and other agencies conduct search and rescue operations at the site of a landslide in Wayanad, Kerala. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points IMD issued a red alert for Wayanad and Kozhikode districts in Kerala due to extremely heavy rainfall.

A landslide occurred at the Kalladi tunnel project site in Wayanad, leading to one death and seven missing persons.

Seven individuals have been admitted to hospitals following the landslide incident.

Evacuation of residents from nearby areas is currently in progress.

The landslide pushed a private bus, parked at the project site, into a nearby river.

A red alert was issued by the IMD on Tuesday in Kerala's Wayanad district, where very heavy rainfall was received in Mananthavady and Vythiri areas during the day.

The alert was issued at 12.30 pm after the landslide at the Kalladi tunnel project site in Wayanad at around 11 am.

A red alert was also sounded in the neighbouring Kozhikode district by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), while orange alerts were issued in the Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod districts of the state.

Impact Of Heavy Rainfall And Landslide

The Mananthavady area received 64 mm of rainfall, and Vythiri received 123 mm during the day.

A red alert indicates extremely heavy rainfall of over 204 mm in 24 hours, while an orange alert means very heavy rain of 115 mm to 204 mm, and a yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 64 mm to 115 mm.

While Chief Minister V D Satheesan confirmed one death in the landslide, seven persons are admitted to hospitals.

The chief minister also said that another seven persons are missing. Those living in nearby areas are being evacuated.

A senior government official told reporters here that there were no workers at the site and those feared trapped under the mud were engineers and security staff.

"If work was going on there, it would have been a bigger tragedy," she contended.

The landslide occurred near Meenakshi Bridge at Kalladi, where work on a tunnel road project connecting Kozhikode and Wayanad districts was underway.

A private bus, reportedly used to ferry the workers, that was parked at the site was pushed into the nearby river by the landslide and lay there half submerged as the water flowed through it.