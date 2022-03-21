News
Recruitment in Army suspended, not stopped: Govt clarifies

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
March 21, 2022 16:07 IST
Recruitment in the Indian Army has remained suspended mainly to curb the spread of COVID-19 and the government has not stopped it, Parliament was informed on Monday.

Photograph: Sumit Bhargav/ANI Photo

"Coronavirus infections have slowed down but it is not over yet. Big crowds come for recruitment in the Indian Army. Big (recruitment) fairs are organised for the purpose.

"Therefore we have suspended (the recruitment process in Army) so that the virus does not spread. We have not stopped it," said Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt while replying to a supplementary to a starred question in Rajya Sabha.

 

According to the written reply tabled in the House, after the pandemic hit India in 2020, the recruitment in India Army remained suspended during 2020-21 and 2021-22.

However, according to the reply, 2,722 persons were enrolled in the Indian Navy and 8,423 person in the Indian Air Force in 2020-21.

Similarly, 5,547 persons were enrolled in the Indian Navy and 4,609 in the IAF in 2021-22.

In 2018-19, 53,431 candidates were enrolled in the Indian Army while the number was 80,572 in 2019-20.

The written reply also stated, "Sufficient recruitment is undertaken to meet manpower requirements of the Indian Armed Forces."

About supplementary question on recruiting women in armed forces in combat roles, Bhatt said the provisions for recruitment of women in the armed forces are being adhered to and the other issue (combat roles) is under consideration.

The supplementary question on recruiting women in combat roles was asked by Nationalist Congress Party member Vandana Chavan.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
