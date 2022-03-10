News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Recruitment exam row: Rlys gives in to demands of protesting job aspirants

Recruitment exam row: Rlys gives in to demands of protesting job aspirants

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
March 10, 2022 21:25 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

In a good news for the railway job aspirants who had protested against irregularities in the Railway Recruitment Board Level-1 and National Thermal Power Corporation examinations, the national transporter agreed to all their demands on Thursday.

IMAGE: Students stopping a train during a protest against alleged irregularities in the result of the railway recruitment exam, Patna, January 24, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

The decision, that came soon after the Bharatiya Janata Party's poll victory in four of the five states, was taken after a high-level committee submitted its report to the Railway Board.

In a major reversal of its policy to hold the Level-1 exams to recruit Group-D employees through two computer-based tests, the Indian Railways has now agreed to conduct only a single test.

 

The recruitment drive for the non-technical popular categories for 35,281 vacant posts in various categories ranging from junior clerk, train assistant, guard, time-keeper to station master was at the centre of widespread protests in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand earlier this month.

The aspirants alleged that while over seven lakh 'applications' were shortlisted, the actual number of candidates was around 3.84 lakh, as the same person might have been shortlisted for more than one post.

The railways on Thursday said the number of "unique candidates" shortlisted pay level wise will be 20 times higher than that of vacant posts for the second-stage computer-based test for the NTPCs.

It also said the candidates already announced qualified will continue to remain qualified and the list of the additional candidates getting shortlisted will be notified at each pay level.

The railways also said the revised results of all the pay levels will be declared by the first week of April, the second-stage CBT for pay level 6 will be held in May and the second-stage CBT for the other pay levels will be conducted after a reasonable gap.

"It has been decided to follow revised methodology with special conditions for conduct of CBT for Level-1 due to elimination of 2nd stage CBT etc," it said in a statement.

"This will involve mobilising of additional infrastructure and logistics to conduct CBT for Level-1 with significant increase in per shift requirement. Efforts will be made to have the exam conducting agency on board to conduct the CBT for Level-1 as early as possible. Hence, CBT for Level-1 is planned to be held tentatively from July 2022 onwards," the railways said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
1 lakh jobs: Will this be world's largest recruitment drive?
1 lakh jobs: Will this be world's largest recruitment drive?
Why Bihar's Jobless Youth Are Angry
Why Bihar's Jobless Youth Are Angry
Bihar bandh over rail exam anomalies hits normal life
Bihar bandh over rail exam anomalies hits normal life
Exit polls get UP, Punjab right; go off in U'khand
Exit polls get UP, Punjab right; go off in U'khand
Chess player Anwesh returns home from war-torn Ukraine
Chess player Anwesh returns home from war-torn Ukraine
5-state polls: Big winners and losers
5-state polls: Big winners and losers
2 serving, 5 former chief ministers bite the dust
2 serving, 5 former chief ministers bite the dust
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Railway exam row: Students rampage, govt urges calm

Railway exam row: Students rampage, govt urges calm

No jobs for aspirants involved in vandalism: Railways

No jobs for aspirants involved in vandalism: Railways

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances