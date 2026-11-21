India's Parliament has made history with its Monsoon session remaining unprorogued for a record 100 days, sparking intense debate and speculation over the government's plans for the women's reservation bill and Lok Sabha delimitation.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Parliament's Monsoon session has remained unprorogued for 100 days as of Saturday morning, setting a new record.

The government is considering a special sitting to pass the Constitution amendment bill for 33 per cent women's reservation and to increase Lok Sabha seats to 850 through delimitation by 2029.

The proposed amendment may include a 50 per cent increase in Lok Sabha seats for every state, potentially based on the 1971 Census, to address concerns from southern states.

The opposition, led by Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, has demanded an all-party meeting to discuss delimitation and wants the Lok Sabha's strength frozen at 543 for 25 years.

The uncertainty surrounding the special sitting has also led to speculation about the timing of the Winter session, likely to begin in the first week of December.

Parliament's Monsoon session has remained unprorogued for 100 days, setting a new record, even as the suspense continues over the government convening a special sitting to push through the proposed Constitution amendment to implement the women's reservation law.

Both Houses were adjourned sine die (for an indefinite period) on August 13, but neither the Lok Sabha nor the Rajya Sabha has been prorogued (formal conclusion of session) as of Saturday morning.

The previous record was 87 days, set in 2008.

Parliamentary Record and Special Session Plans

The government has been exploring the possibility of convening a special or extended sitting to secure the passage of the Constitution amendment bill, with government sources earlier expressing confidence that it would clear the Lok Sabha by a margin of 15 to 18 votes.

However, no dates or duration of the proposed sitting have been announced so far.

Women's Reservation Bill and Delimitation

The proposed amendment seeks to increase the strength of the Lok Sabha from the present 543 seats to a maximum of 850 through delimitation, paving the way for the implementation of 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and state legislative assemblies ahead of the 2029 parliamentary elections.

The government is understood to be considering a 50 per cent increase in Lok Sabha seats for every state to address concerns of southern states. One of the formulations under consideration is to retain the existing inter-state share of seats based on the 1971 Census, though no final decision has been taken.

Opposition Concerns and Procedural Aspects

The opposition has demanded an all-party meeting to discuss the proposed delimitation exercise. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has said the opposition wants the Lok Sabha's strength frozen at 543 for 25 years, with the representation of states and Union territories also retained at existing levels.

The uncertainty over the special sitting has also fuelled speculation about the timing of the Winter session, which is likely to begin in the first week of December.

An extended sitting of the existing session requires a minimum notice of two days, while convening a fresh session requires at least 14 days' notice. The Constitution does not prescribe any specific time frame for proroguing a House after it has been adjourned sine die. Keeping a session unprorogued for an extended period does not, by itself, amount to any constitutional or procedural impropriety.

Political Speculation and Criticism

In a post on X on Saturday, Ramesh said today is the 100th day since the 2026 Monsoon session of Parliament was adjourned sine die and has not been prorogued.

"The PM-HM jodi is still in search of a supertainted two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha to get the Constitutional Amendment Bill on Delimitation passed.

"Nobody knows what the new Bill will contain since the old Bill was defeated resoundingly on April 17, 2026," he said.

No new specific proposals have been discussed with any political party in a serious and structured manner, let alone the fact that an all-party meeting has not been called, despite four letters to the PM from party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, he said.