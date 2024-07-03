News
Rediff.com  » News » 'Reckless' plea to debar Modi from Lok Sabha dismissed

'Reckless' plea to debar Modi from Lok Sabha dismissed

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
July 03, 2024 13:42 IST
The Delhi high court on Wednesday dismissed an appeal seeking to debar Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Lok Sabha, saying the allegations levelled in the plea are reckless and unsubstantiated.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Parliament session, in New Delhi on July 2, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo/Sansad TV

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela said they were in agreement with the single judge who had earlier rejected the petition.

The division bench said the appellant certainly needs medical help and directed the Station House Officer of the police station concerned, Sub-Divisional Magistrate and District Magistrate to keep a watch on him in view of the provisions of the Medical Health Act.

 

The plea filed by captain Deepak Kumar alleged that Modi and his accomplices attempted to destabilise national security by planning a fatal crash of an Air India flight in 2018 which the petitioner commanded as a pilot.

Arguing before the court, Kumar alleged that Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia indulged in anti-national activities and they be debarred from Lok Sabha.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
Print this article
