Home  » News » Tragedy Strikes Kerala Resort: Receptionist Murdered

Tragedy Strikes Kerala Resort: Receptionist Murdered

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk September 29, 2026 18:36 IST 2 Minutes Read
google preferred source
x

A tragic incident unfolded in Kozhenchery, Kerala, where a 20-year-old receptionist was fatally stabbed at a resort, with police apprehending a suspect linked to a failed relationship.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • A 20-year-old receptionist, Dilsha, was fatally stabbed at a resort in Kozhenchery, Kerala.
  • The alleged assailant, Jithu, reportedly a friend of the victim, was taken into custody at the crime scene.
  • Police suspect the motive behind the murder is a failed relationship between the victim and the accused.
  • Resort staff and security personnel overpowered the attacker before handing him over to the police.
  • Dilsha, who had recently joined the resort, succumbed to her injuries after being rushed to the hospital.

A 20-year-old woman working as a receptionist was stabbed to death allegedly by a man at a resort in Kozhenchery here on Tuesday, police said.

Investigation Underway In Tragic Incident

The deceased was identified as Dilsha, a native of Kulathupuzha.

 

A man identified as Jithu, reportedly a friend of the woman, was taken into custody at the crime scene, police said.

According to preliminary information, the killing is suspected to be linked to a failed relationship, police sources said, adding that more details could not be disclosed as a detailed investigation was underway.

Resort management said Dilsha was a trainee receptionist who had joined the establishment only a few weeks ago.

They said the accused reached the resort around 1.30 pm and called Dilsha outside, following which the two were seen talking.

The man then allegedly stabbed her multiple times with a knife. Resort employees and security personnel overpowered him and handed him over to the police.

Dilsha was rushed to a nearby hospital with serious injuries but succumbed to her wounds, police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

kerala crimekozhenchery murderresort stabbingfailed relationshipdilsha jithu

More From Rediff

India-Japan Navy Pact Sends China A Warning

India-Japan Navy Pact Sends China A Warning
'Nobody Knows What Govt Is Thinking. It's Unusual'

'Nobody Knows What Govt Is Thinking. It's Unusual'
Trump Can't Concede Defeat; He Doesn't Know How To Win

Trump Can't Concede Defeat; He Doesn't Know How To Win

Related Stories

Kerala woman doctor stabbed to death by man she was treating

Kerala woman doctor stabbed to death by man she was treating

Web Stories

India Among Countries Who Love Instant Noodles Most!

India Among Countries Who Love Instant Noodles Most!
7 Egg Recipes To Rock Your Meals

7 Egg Recipes To Rock Your Meals
India's Shores, Measured Anew

India's Shores, Measured Anew