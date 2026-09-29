Tragedy Strikes Kerala Resort: Receptionist Murdered

A tragic incident unfolded in Kozhenchery, Kerala, where a 20-year-old receptionist was fatally stabbed at a resort, with police apprehending a suspect linked to a failed relationship.

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Key Points A 20-year-old receptionist, Dilsha, was fatally stabbed at a resort in Kozhenchery, Kerala.

The alleged assailant, Jithu, reportedly a friend of the victim, was taken into custody at the crime scene.

Police suspect the motive behind the murder is a failed relationship between the victim and the accused.

Resort staff and security personnel overpowered the attacker before handing him over to the police.

Dilsha, who had recently joined the resort, succumbed to her injuries after being rushed to the hospital.

A 20-year-old woman working as a receptionist was stabbed to death allegedly by a man at a resort in Kozhenchery here on Tuesday, police said.

Investigation Underway In Tragic Incident

The deceased was identified as Dilsha, a native of Kulathupuzha.

A man identified as Jithu, reportedly a friend of the woman, was taken into custody at the crime scene, police said.

According to preliminary information, the killing is suspected to be linked to a failed relationship, police sources said, adding that more details could not be disclosed as a detailed investigation was underway.

Resort management said Dilsha was a trainee receptionist who had joined the establishment only a few weeks ago.

They said the accused reached the resort around 1.30 pm and called Dilsha outside, following which the two were seen talking.

The man then allegedly stabbed her multiple times with a knife. Resort employees and security personnel overpowered him and handed him over to the police.

Dilsha was rushed to a nearby hospital with serious injuries but succumbed to her wounds, police said.