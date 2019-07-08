RECAP: The big stories of the week

July 08, 2019 08:19 IST

Here's a glimpse of all that happened around the world last week in images.

A person holds a placard next to a banner displayed inside a chamber, after protesters broke into the Legislative Council building during the anniversary of Hong Kong's handover to China in Hong Kong. Photograph: Reuters

A sniffer dog inspects bags containing budget papers inside Parliament premises, New Delhi. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

United States President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Panmunjom, South Korea. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

A solar eclipse is observed at Coquimbo, Chile. Photograph: Rodrigo Garrido/Reuters

Participants kiss as they take part in the 2019 World Pride NYC and Stonewall 50th LGBTQ Pride Parade in New York, United States. Photograph: Jeenah Moon/Reuters

Migrants carry the remains of their belongings from among rubble at a detention centre for mainly African migrants that was hit by an airstrike in the Tajoura suburb of the Libyan capital of Tripoli, Libya. Photograph: Ismail Zitouny/Reuters

Joey Chestnut competes in Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island in Brooklyn, New York City. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

Boeing 737 MAX airplanes are stored in an area adjacent to Boeing Field in Seattle, Washington. After a pair of crashes, the 737 MAX has been grounded by the FAA and other aviation agencies since March, 13, 2019. The FAA has reportedly found a new potential flaw in the Boeing 737 Max software update that was designed to improve safety. Photograph: Stephen Brashear/Getty Images

Festival-goers carry their belongings and tents to the camping areas as the gates are opened during day one of Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton in Glastonbury, England. The festival, founded by farmer Michael Eavis in 1970, is the largest greenfield music and performing arts festival in the world. Tickets for the festival sold out in just 36 minutes. Photograph: Leon Neal/Getty Images

Conservative Party leadership candidate Boris Johnson visits the Thames Valley Police Training Centre while campaigning in Reading, Britain. Photograph: Dylan Martinez - WPA Pool/Getty Images

A boy plays as huge waves hit a seafront during high tide in Mumbai, India. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters