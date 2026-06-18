Rebels shifted to safe location in Rajasthan: Raut

Shiv Sena-UBT leader Sanjay Raut has intensified allegations against rebel MPs, claiming they received additional funds and were moved to Rajasthan, as the party faces a significant split with six Lok Sabha MPs skipping a crucial meeting.

IMAGE: Shiv Sena-UBT MP Sanjay Raut in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photograph: Amit/ANI Photo

Key Points Sanjay Raut alleges rebel Shiv Sena-UBT MPs received an additional Rs 10 crore each and were relocated to Rajasthan.

Six out of nine Sena-UBT Lok Sabha MPs skipped a key parliamentary meeting, signalling an imminent split.

Raut demanded the resignation of the rebel MPs and warned of 'Operation Tudwa' against them.

The absence of MPs suggests a potential crossover to the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

Show-cause notices are expected for the absent MPs, with their no-show considered a whip violation.

Shiv Sena-UBT leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday claimed that the rebel MPs of his party had been given an additional Rs 10 crore and moved to a safe location in Rajasthan, as the Uddhav Thackeray-led party faces an imminent crisis.

Addressing a news conference in New Delhi, Raut said the 'traitors', a reference to the dissident Sena-UBT MPs, have been given police security.

He demanded that the cover provided to the lawmakers and to their properties be withdrawn.

He also warned that the party would launch 'Operation Tudwa' (bash up) against the rebel MPs.

Raut's Allegations Against Rebel MPs

"Rebel Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs have been given an additional Rs 10 crore each. Earlier, they were given Rs 15 crore each. They have moved from Delhi to a safe location in Rajasthan," he said.

The Rajya Sabha MP, who again used expletives in the press conference on Thursday, had earlier alleged that the MPs were being offered Rs 50 crore to switch sides.

Raut demanded that the rebel MPs quit and seek re-election, stressing that Sena-UBT workers have toiled to ensure their victory.

"If they have any morality left, then they should quit," Raut said.

Imminent Split In Sena-UBT Parliamentary Ranks

Earlier in the day, six of the nine Lok Sabha MPs of the Sena-UBT skipped its parliamentary party meeting in New Delhi, signalling that a formal crossover to the ruling Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde may be only a matter of time.

Sena-UBT MPs Arvind Sawant, Anil Desai and Rajabhau Waje attended the meeting, along with Sanjay Raut, the party's lone Rajya Sabha MP.

The absence of the remaining six MPs all but confirmed a split in the party's parliamentary ranks.

The MPs who skipped the meeting are Nagesh Aashtikar, Sanjay Deshmukh, Sanjay Jadhav, Sanjay Dina Patil, Omprakash Rajenimbalkar and Bhausaheb Wakchaure.

While Sawant said that show-cause notices would be issued to the six MPs, Raut claimed that their no-show would be considered a violation of the party whip.