Rebel MPs to meet Speaker to get recognition as 'real TMC'

Amidst a deepening internal crisis within the Trinamool Congress, a faction of dissident MPs is set to meet Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to formally seek recognition as the 'real TMC' parliamentary group, claiming significant support and signalling a potential organisational split.

IMAGE: TMC leader Jagadish Chandra Barma Basunia with then Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, in Coochbehar district, West Bengal on April 4, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Dissident TMC MPs, led by Jagadish Chandra Barma Basunia, plan to meet Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to seek recognition as the 'real TMC' parliamentary group.

The faction claims the support of 19 MPs and has already submitted a representation to the Speaker.

The move comes amidst an intensifying internal rift within the Trinamool Congress, following an underwhelming performance in the recent West Bengal Assembly elections.

Several Rajya Sabha MPs have also resigned from the party and the Upper House, further highlighting the party's internal turmoil.

The crisis has exposed fault lines, with senior leaders publicly reaffirming support for Mamata Banerjee while others like Kalyan Banerjee have attacked Abhishek Banerjee.

Dissident Trinamool Congress MPs will meet Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday to seek recognition as the 'real TMC', rebel MP Jagadish Chandra Barma Basunia said on Friday, claiming that 19 members are currently backing the faction.

Amid an intensifying internal rift within the TMC, a series of resignations and rebel assertions have fuelled uncertainty over the party's internal cohesion and possible merger, with breakaway MPs formally moving to stake their claim before the Speaker.

Rebel Faction's Claim

Basunia, the MP from Cooch Behar and among the lawmakers seeking to support the National Democratic Alliance in the Lok Sabha, told PTI Videos that the group has already submitted a representation to the Speaker.

"We have submitted the letter... On Monday, we will go to the Speaker and stake our claim to form the real TMC parliamentary group. We will ask the Speaker to give recognition to our claim," Basunia said.

He said the process to collect signatures began on June 8 and that 19 MPs had signed the representation so far.

Sources said the timing of the meeting has not been finalised yet.

According to sources, 19 breakaway MPs, including senior leaders Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar and Satabdi Roy, submitted their names to the Lok Sabha Speaker's Office on May 18.

The list of MPs includes Bapi Haldar, Dr Sharmila Sarkar, Prasun Bandyopadhyay, Jagadish Barma Basunia, Asit Kumar Mal, Arup Chakraborty, Rachna Banerjee, Saayoni Ghosh, Khalilur Rahaman, Abu Taher Khan, Yusuf Pathan, Mitali Bag, Mala Roy, Kalipada Soren, Deepak Adhikari, June Malia and Partha Bhowmick.

Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar confirmed that a group of 20 MPs has formally sought separate seating arrangements in the Lok Sabha, signalling an organisational split within the party's parliamentary ranks.

Internal Turmoil and Allegations

Basunia hit back at TMC MP Kirti Azad over his remarks that dissident MPs were being given money to shift loyalty and said, "Kirti Azad is a liar. This is not right to say. We are 19 MPs and he is also an MP... it is not right to make such allegations."

Asked about senior Trinamool Congress leader Kalyan Banerjee's remarks on Abhishek Banerjee, Basunia said, "He is saying the right thing. We support Kalyan ji's statement."

The turmoil follows the party's underwhelming performance in the recent West Bengal Assembly elections, which has reportedly widened the rift between party veterans and the central leadership headed by Mamata Banerjee.

The TMC plunged into a crisis following its defeat in the West Bengal Assembly polls and rebellion by a large section of its legislators.

The turmoil later spread to Parliament, with dissident MPs claiming the support of more than 20 Lok Sabha members.

Resignations and Future Implications

On Thursday, Rajya Sabha MP Prakash Chik Baraik became the third TMC parliamentarian to resign from both the party and the Upper House this week, after Sukhendu Sekhar Ray and Sushmita Dev.

Baraik, who resigned from the Rajya Sabha amid the turmoil, said he had 'accepted the opinion of the people' of West Bengal before taking the decision to quit the Upper House.

The crisis has also exposed internal fault lines in the party.

Kalyan Banerjee on Thursday launched a sharp attack on Abhishek Banerjee and declared that he would remain in the party only if Abhishek is removed from all leadership positions.

Earlier on Wednesday, rebel TMC leader Ritabrata Banerjee rejected speculation of any merger between the dissident faction and the Congress, asserting that the ongoing developments remain strictly internal to the organisation.

Ritabrata Banerjee, who was recently recognised as the Leader of the Opposition by the West Bengal Assembly Speaker, claimed that his camp now commands the support of 64 MLAs, up from the 58 who initially signed a letter of support.

He said these legislators were preparing to formally submit a letter to the Speaker to consolidate their position.

Meanwhile, reports of rebel TMC MPs meeting Union Minister Bhupender Yadav and Bharatiya Janata Party leaders in West Bengal have triggered speculation about a possible alignment with the NDA.

However, no official merger has been confirmed.

Any such move would require compliance with the anti-defection law under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution, which mandates a two-thirds majority for recognition of a split.

Even as the rebellion gathered momentum, several senior leaders publicly reaffirmed their support for Mamata Banerjee.

Lok Sabha MPs, including Sougata Roy, Shatrughan Sinha, Pratima Mondal, and Rajya Sabha MP Babul Supriyo, have denied being part of a dissident grouping and asserted that they would remain with the party.

-- with inputs from ANI