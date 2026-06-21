Rebel MPs still in touch, scared of voters' wrath, says Raut

The Rajya Sabha MP stated that if the MPs think they have made a mistake, talks can be held with them, and claimed that talks with two MPs are currently on.

IMAGE: Shiv Sena-UBT MP Sanjay Raut addresses a press conference in Mumbai, June 20, 2026. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points Raut asserts that talks are underway with at least two rebel MPs.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on Shiv Sena's legitimacy drew criticism from Raut.

Maharashtra minister Girish Mahajan and Raut exchanged barbs over central investigative agencies.

Raut maintains that Uddhav Thackeray leads the only legitimate Shiv Sena.

Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday claimed that some dissident MPs are in touch with the party because they are scared of public anger in their constituencies, and talks are currently underway with at least two of them.

Talking to reporters, the Rajya Sabha MP stated that if the MPs think they have made a mistake, talks can be held with them, and claimed that talks with two MPs are currently on.

"Some MPs are still in touch. They are scared because of the anger in their constituency," Raut said.

Raut also hit out at Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his remark that "now no faction remains, and there is only one Shiv Sena, which is headed by Eknath Shinde".

He accused Shah of insulting Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray and Maharashtra, and claimed that there is only one Shiv Sena, currently headed by Uddhav Thackeray.

"The more you insult the Shiv Sena-UBT, people of the state will stand against you," Raut said.

Explaining the situation, he said all rebel MPs are technically still with the Shiv Sena-UBT, and noted that there were no orders from Speaker Om Birla in this matter; even the Shinde-led Shiv Sena has made no official statement that it is joining the party.

Raut stated that the six MPs have not said they have quit the Shiv Sena-UBT, though they did not attend the party meeting, thereby violating the whip.

MPs Sanjay Dina Patil, Sanjay Deshmukh, Sanjay Jadhav, Bhausaheb Wakchaure, Nagesh Patil-Ashtikar and Omprakash Raje Nimbalkar skipped the Sena-UBT parliamentary party meeting in Delhi on June 17, fuelling speculation that they were on their way to the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

The Sena-UBT has nine Lok Sabha members, and the rebel bloc needs at least six MPs -- two-thirds of the total strength -- to avoid disqualification under the anti-defection law.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Minister Girish Mahajan remarked that it is time to wait and see when the ED and CBI visit Raut.

The minister's jibe was in response to Raut's recent statement that if he got control of the central investigative agencies, Mahajan would be the first BJP leader to defect.

"I have already made my stand clear on it. But now we will have to wait and see when the ED and CBI visit Raut's place," Mahajan said.

"On one hand, the Sena-UBT says that whoever wants to leave can leave, but the very next day, it softens its stand against the same people. I don't think this will work any longer. People are disappointed with (Uddhav) Thackeray and are leaving him," he said. Hitting back, Raut said there is no harm in waiting for the central agencies.

"Central agencies have been sent to my house because they are your househelps," Raut charged, adding, "You will hide in a burrow, commit suicide or switch parties when the ED, CBI comes to your house."