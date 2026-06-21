Rebel MP Nimbalkar keeps Sena-UBT guessing, turns to voters for direction

Nimbalkar on Sunday left for his constituency Osmanabad (Dharashiv) from Pune, with heavy police bandobast deployed outside his residence in the Baner area.

IMAGE: Rebel Shiv Sena-UBT Lok Sabha member Omprakash Raje Nimbalkar speaks to media, in Mumbai, June 16, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray Lok Sabha MP Omprakash Raje Nimbalkar, one of the six dissidents, on Sunday said he will decide his political course only after consulting the people of his constituency, even as the Uddhav Thackeray-led party hopes he will not defect.

Key Points Nimbalkar said that he would hold a meeting with people and party office-bearers in his LS constituency to decide next course of action.

Shiv Sena-UBT MLAs Kailas Patil and Varun Sardesai visited the MP's residence in Pune in the wee hours of Sunday.

Sena-UBT MLA Aaditya Thackeray extended an olive branch to dissident MPs, saying those who want to come back are welcome.

Nimbalkar on Sunday left for his constituency Osmanabad (Dharashiv) from Pune, with heavy police bandobast deployed outside his residence in the Baner area.

He was escorted to Dharashiv with 'Y-Plus' security.

The police have accorded 'Y-Plus' security cover to six 'rebel' Lok Sabha MPs of the Sena-UBT in Maharashtra with immediate effect amid threats issued by a section of party leaders and workers over their alleged attempt to switch sides.

The Y-Plus category is a security detail of 11 personnel. MPs Sanjay Dina Patil, Sanjay Deshmukh, Sanjay Jadhav, Bhausaheb Wakchaure, Nagesh Patil-Ashtikar and Nimbalkar skipped the Sena-UBT parliamentary party meeting in Delhi on June 17, fuelling speculation that they were on their way to the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

The Sena-UBT has nine Lok Sabha members, and the rebel bloc needs at least six MPs -- two-thirds of the total strength -- to avoid disqualification under the anti-defection law.

Speaking to mediapersons before leaving from Pune on Sunday, Nimbalkar said, "I will hold a meeting today (Sunday) at 4 pm with people and party office-bearers at Govardhanwadi in my constituency and clarify my political stand. After speaking with the people, I will clearly explain my future political direction."

"I will not comment on Uddhav Thackeray or Aditya Thackeray. Leaders from both parties are meeting me," the MP added.

On Saturday, a special court acquitted former Nationalist Congress Party minister Padamsinh Patil and seven others in the 2006 murder case of his father and Congress leader Pawanraje Nimbalkar.

Asked about it, the MP said, "I will approach the high court seeking justice against the court verdict in my father's murder case. I will challenge the verdict delivered in my father's murder case."

After the court verdict on Saturday, Omprakash Raje Nimbalkar said he would decide his political stand within two days after consulting the people of his constituency.

"I have never spoken against Uddhav Thackeray or Aaditya Thackeray, and I will not do so in future either," he said.

"Good people, who live and behave correctly, face disappointment. This is Kalyug," he had said, disappointed by the trial court's verdict.

Shiv Sena-UBT MLAs Kailas Patil and Varun Sardesai visited the MP's residence in Pune in the wee hours of Sunday.

After the meeting, Patil told reporters, "We had talks with Omraje. We conveyed to him the message of Uddhav Saheb. We are confident Omraje will stay with us."

Shiv Sena-UBT MP Anil Desai on Saturday said those waiting for justice for 20 years would have realised now "who is on their side and who is bogus".

Sena-UBT MLA Aaditya Thackeray extended an olive branch to dissident MPs, saying those who want to come back are welcome as party chief Uddhav Thackeray has a large heart.

He also warned that action will be taken against those who go against the party.

To a question, he said there has been no contact with Omprakash Raje Nimbalkar.

Sena-UBT Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut had alleged that legal and psychological pressure was being used to coerce the party MPs to defect.

He also claimed that Nimbalkar was offered a favourable outcome in the 20-year-old murder case of his father, the verdict for which was abruptly deferred from Wednesday to Saturday, if he switched sides.

Nimbalkar had rubbished the claim. None of the six dissident MPs has responded to the show-cause notices issued by the Sena-UBT for skipping the parliamentary party meeting, MP Arvind Sawant said on Saturday.

The notice had been issued on June 18, and replies sought within 24 hours.

"We have not received any reply from them (rebel MPs)," Sawant told PTI. Sources said the next possible step is to write to the Lok Sabha Speaker seeking their disqualification for 'defying the whip'.