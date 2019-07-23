News
Rediff.com  » News » 13 rebel MLAs seek more time to meet K'taka Speaker

13 rebel MLAs seek more time to meet K'taka Speaker

July 23, 2019 11:34 IST

Thirteen rebel MLAs from the Congress-Janata Dal-Secular coalition on Tuesday wrote to Assembly Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar, seeking four weeks' time to appear before him in connection with the disqualification notice served to them.

The lawmakers have said that they had moved the Supreme Court after tendering their resignation, which had also directed the Speaker to consider their resignation.

 

"In spite of all this, I am informed that a petition has been filed under X Schedule of the Constitution of India, by the party, seeking my disqualification," the letter says.

"You are aware that the Disqualification Rule, 1986, requires a minimum of 7 days period. In spite of the same, the proceedings are being hurried up. In these circumstances, I request you to grant four weeks' time to appear," the letter further states.

The rebel MLAs have said that they were also apprised of a notice issued to them asking them to appear before the Speaker on Tuesday.

"I am not in the station and I would require to consult their lawyer after receiving the papers," adds the letter, which has been written by rebel MLAs to the Speaker.

The letters have been written by Ramesh Jarkiholi, Munirathna, R Shankar, BC Patil, Shivaram Hebbar, Mahesh Iranagouda Kumathalli, MTB Nagaraju, Pratapgouda Patil, ST Somashekar, BA Basavraja of the Congress and Narayan Gowda, K Gopalaiah, and H Vishwanath of the JD-S.

Source: ANI
