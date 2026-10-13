Experts Stress Real-World AI Evaluation For Safe Healthcare Deployment

Discover why experts at the TIS-H Clinical AI Summit 2026 are urging rigorous real-world evaluation and clinical validation for artificial intelligence solutions to ensure safe and effective deployment in healthcare settings.

Key Points AI solutions require real-world evaluation in healthcare settings to ensure they meet clinical needs and can be safely deployed.

Responsible AI adoption in healthcare must prioritise privacy, accountability, explainability, ethics, and regulation due to sensitive patient information.

Clinical validation is a crucial step, as doctors need to understand AI's accuracy and consistency in real clinical situations.

AI technology must be safe, consistent, and fit into existing clinical workflows without creating additional risks.

Healthcare innovation involving AI must move beyond promising development to find a pathway into practical, safe, real-world care environments.

Artificial intelligence solutions need to be evaluated in real-world healthcare settings to ensure they meet clinical needs and can be deployed safely, as promising results in development and pilot programmes may not always translate into effective use in hospitals, according to experts.

Every technological leap in healthcare must ultimately safeguard patient care, Gleneagles Hospital Mumbai CEO Dr Bipin Chevale said at TIS-H Clinical AI Summit 2026 on Sunday.

The event was organised by TIS-H, the healthcare vertical of The Innovation Story, and Gleneagles Hospital Mumbai.

Responsible AI Adoption In Healthcare

"AI has enormous potential to support clinicians and strengthen healthcare delivery, but responsible adoption has to remain at the foundation of this journey. Hospitals work with highly sensitive patient information and make decisions that can have consequences, so privacy, accountability, explainability, ethics and regulation cannot be treated as separate issues," Dr Chevale said.

Before an AI solution is integrated into patient care, it must demonstrate clinical relevance, undergo appropriate validation and prove its safety in hospital settings, he said.

Clinical Validation Is Crucial

Gleneagles Hospital Mumbai Consultant Anesthesiologist Dr Meera Santosh said clinical validation has to be an important step before any AI solution moves into patient care.

"A technology may appear promising from a technical perspective, but doctors need to understand how accurately it performs in real clinical situations, where patients can present with very different conditions and decisions may be time-sensitive. "We need to look at whether the technology is safe, whether its performance is consistent, and whether it fits into existing clinical workflows without creating additional risks," she said.

From Potential To Practical Care

The Innovation Story founder and CEO Meenal Majumder said healthcare innovation cannot stop at creating a promising technology; it has to find a pathway into real-world care.

"AI solutions may demonstrate strong potential during development or pilot programmes, but hospitals and clinicians need to assess whether they address genuine clinical needs and can work safely within actual healthcare environments," she said.