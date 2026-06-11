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Real Estate Businessman Arrested For Allegedly Shooting Wife

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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June 11, 2026 17:52 IST

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Hyderabad police have apprehended a real-estate businessman for allegedly shooting his second wife amidst escalating marital disputes and a history of harassment, seizing a country-made pistol and other incriminating evidence.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Hyderabad police apprehended D Arun Kumar, a real-estate businessman, for allegedly shooting his second wife to death.
  • The incident occurred on June 10, where the accused allegedly fired three rounds at the 35-year-old woman, resulting in her demise.
  • Police seized a country-made pistol, live ammunition, and knives during the arrest near Moula Ali Railway Station.
  • Investigation revealed a history of marital discord, with the accused suspecting his wife's fidelity and subjecting her to physical and mental harassment.
  • The accused had a prior arrest for firearm possession, allegedly intended to kill his wife, and was remanded to judicial custody before the fatal shooting.

A real-estate businessman who allegedly shot dead his wife at their house here was apprehended on Thursday, police said.

The incident occurred at about 4.30 am on June 10 in an area under the Malkajgiri police station limits, when the 48-year-old accused allegedly fired three rounds at the 35-year-old woman, his second wife, resulting in her death. He then fled the scene, following which the police formed three teams to trace and arrest him.

 

Hyderabad Police Apprehend Accused

A murder case was registered, and police apprehended D Arun Kumar, the prime accused, near Moula Ali Railway Station on Thursday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Malkajgiri Zone) C H Sridhar said in a release.

During the operation, police seized a country-made pistol, live ammunition, knives and other incriminating material linked to the crime.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the accused was initially married to the deceased's elder sister. Subsequently, after separating from his first wife, he married her sister.

Marital Discord And Prior Incidents

The accused allegedly suspected the fidelity of the deceased and frequently subjected her to physical and mental harassment, forcing her on several occasions to seek shelter at her relatives' residence in Narsapur, Medak district, police said.

Investigators also found that the accused had previously been involved in a case registered at Amberpet station relating to the possession of a firearm that he had allegedly procured to kill his wife. He was arrested in that case and remanded to judicial custody.

After his release, he brought the deceased back to his residence. As marital disputes intensified in the days leading up to the incident, the accused allegedly shot her with a firearm on June 10, resulting in her death, police said.

Further investigation is in progress.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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