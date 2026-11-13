Real Estate Businessman Murdered In Bengaluru: What Police Suspect

A 39-year-old real estate businessman was brutally hacked to death in Bengaluru on Friday morning, with police investigating potential links to business disputes and examining CCTV footage for clues.

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Key Points A 39-year-old real estate businessman, Charan Gowda, was hacked to death on Friday morning in Bengaluru.

The incident occurred near his office in Yelahanka, with assailants attacking him while he was on his mobile phone, in front of his wife.

Police suspect the murder may be linked to disputes in the real estate business.

A murder case has been registered, and CCTV footage is being examined to identify the attackers.

A 39-year-old real estate businessman was allegedly hacked to death by unidentified persons in front of his wife near his office here on Friday morning, police said.

Bengaluru Businessman Murdered

The deceased was identified as Charan Gowda, a native of Channapatna taluk. He lived with his family near Kogilu in Yelahanka, they said.

The incident occurred at around 10 am near his office, located close to a bank, police said.

According to preliminary investigations, Gowda and his wife had arrived at the office in a car as usual.

While his wife got out of the vehicle and proceeded towards the office, two men on a motorcycle, who had allegedly been waiting for him, attacked Gowda with sharp weapons while he was speaking on his mobile phone, a senior police officer said.

Gowda was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead, the officer said.

A murder case has been registered at the Yelahanka New Town police station, police said.

Police suspect the murder may have stemmed from disputes related to the real estate business. However, all possible angles are being investigated, they said.

CCTV footage from cameras installed in and around the crime scene is being examined to identify and apprehend the assailants, they added.