Ready to debate NEET issue, end sit-in: Govt tells Rahul

Amidst widespread student protests and allegations of paper leaks, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's dharna outside the Prime Minister's residence has prompted the government to declare its willingness for a comprehensive parliamentary debate on the contentious NEET examination.

IMAGE: Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi with Rajya Sabha LoP and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, party leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, K C Venugopal, Pawan Khera and others hold a protest at Lok Kalyan Marg, demanding the resignations of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photograph: @RahulGandhi/X/ANI Photo

Key Points Rahul Gandhi led a dharna outside the Prime Minister's residence over the NEET paper leak issue.

The government, through MoS Jitendra Singh, stated its readiness to discuss NEET-related issues in Parliament.

Gandhi reportedly demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Jitendra Singh criticised Gandhi's alleged backtracking on a debate demand, calling it undemocratic.

The protest by Congress leaders highlighted concerns over police action against student protestors.

The government on Tuesday said it is ready to discuss all issues relating to the NEET exam and the movement associated with it in Parliament, after Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi sat on a dharna outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence.

Government Responds To NEET Protests

Minister of State in PMO Jitendra Singh, who along with Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan met Rahul Gandhi and urged him to end his sit-in, alleged that Gandhi 'backtracked' from his earlier demand for a debate and said it does not befit a leader of his stature.

Singh said Rahul Gandhi did not agree to his request and instead demanded that Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan must also resign.

For a senior leader like Shri Rahul Gandhi and the Leader of the Opposition to go back on his word is unfortunate and contrary to every norm of democracy.

'The government is ready to discuss in Parliament all issues related to NEET and the associated movement... Shri Rahul Gandhi's behaviour does not align with the principles of democracy,' Singh said in a post on X.

Congress leaders led by Gandhi and party chief Mallikarjun Kharge sat on a dharna outside Prime Minister Modi's residence on Tuesday and demanded his resignation over the police action against students protesting on the NEET paper leak issue.