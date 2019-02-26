Last updated on: February 26, 2019 11:30 IST

Indian Air Force on Tuesday carried out aerial strikes at major terror camps inside Pakistan.

The strikes involving several fighter jets of the Indian Air Force successfully destroyed camps belonging to Pakistan-based terror outfits in Balakot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the sources told PTI.

Here are some of the reactions to the India's reply to Pulwama attack.

IMAGE used for representational purpose only. .

It was a necessary step required for the security of the country ... it was an act of maha parakram (mightily act)

Prakash Javadekar, Union HRD minister

They say they want India to bleed with a 1000 cuts. We say that each time you attack us, be certain we will get back at you, harder and stronger. Salute the brave pilots of the @IAF_MCC that carried out the strikes. #JaiHind

VK Singh, minister of state for external affairs

Yeh Modi ka Hindustan hai, ghar me ghusega bhi aur maarega bhi, (This is Modi's India. It will enter the house and strike them too.) Air Force carried out aerial strike early morning today at terror camps across the LoC and Completely destroyed it. Ek Ek katra khoon ka hisab hoga. Yeh toh ek shuruat hai. Yeh desh nahin jhukne doonga. (This is payback for each drop of blood. This is just the beginning. This country will not bend.)

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, minister of state for agriculture

India is believed to have carried out air strikes inside Pakistan early Tuesday and targeted terror camps, sources said.

I salute the pilots of the IAF.

Rahul Gandhi, Congress president

I salute the bravery of Indian Air Force pilots who have made us proud by striking terror targets in Pakistan

IAF also means India's Amazing Fighters. Jai Hind

Mamata Banerjee , West bengal chief minister

Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi chief minister

Salute to #indianairforce for giving befitting reply to the terrorists operating from POK!

Sharad Pawar, Nationalist Congress Party president

Salute to the Indian Air Force. #JaiHind

Prashant Kishor, Janata Dal-United national vice president