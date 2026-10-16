Re-verification of voters removed from Delhi electoral rolls begins

Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer, Ashok Kumar, has initiated a massive reverification drive for over 47 lakh voters removed from draft electoral rolls, ensuring no eligible citizen is left out before the final lists are published on December 4.

Image used only for representational purposes. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Poll officials have initiated reverification of over 47 lakh voters removed from draft electoral rolls to prevent exclusion of eligible voters.

The Chief Electoral Officer, Ashok Kumar, confirmed that booth-level officers are actively reverifying voters and resolving 25 lakh cases of discrepancies.

Voters whose names were omitted from the draft rolls can fill Form 6 to be included in the final lists, which will be published on December 4.

The reverification addresses complaints about eligible voters being removed and aims to resolve all 33.12 lakh discrepancy cases by October 30.

The poll officials have started reverification of more than 47 lakh voters whose names were removed from the draft electoral rolls, to ensure that no eligible voter is left out in the ongoing special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Ashok Kumar said on Friday.

The development comes amid complaints that the names of many living voters and those who were living at their registered address were also removed from the draft rolls published on August 31.

Addressing Voter Discrepancies

Kumar said that around 25 lakh cases out of 33.12 lakh, in which voters who were issued notices for non-mapping or logical discrepancy, have also been resolved.

Speaking with reporters, Kumar said, "The booth-level officers have been directed to reverify the voters whose names were not in the draft rolls published after the enumeration phase. Our efforts are to ensure that no genuine voter's name is omitted in the final voters lists that will be published on December 4."

The BLOs who are visiting households across the 70 Assembly constituencies to dispose of the notices issued to the voters whose names were in the draft rolls are also re-verifying the voters whose names were removed, he said.

Ensuring Inclusivity in Electoral Rolls

Voters who were left out in the draft rolls can fill up Form 6 to be included in the final voters lists to be published on December 4, he said.

The BLOs have been given specific orders that the cases of voters with minor mistakes in details must not be rejected summarily, he added.

After the enumeration phase of SIR, 47.56 lakh voters out of 1.45 crore were removed from the draft rolls as ASDD cases. These included absent, shifted, dead and duplicate voters.

Out of 97.53 lakh voters whose names were published in the draft rolls, 33.12 lakh voters were issued notices for logical discrepancies like errors in their personal details, or for being unmapped or not linked with 2002 SIR rolls.

The Delhi CEO asserted that cases of all the 33.12 voters who have been issued notices will be resolved by October 30.