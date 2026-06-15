Kerala Police And RBI Launch Reelathon To Combat Cyber Fraud

The Reserve Bank of India and Kerala Police have launched 'RBI Reelathon 2026', a multi-phase awareness campaign engaging college students to combat the serious and growing social challenge of cyber financial frauds across Kerala.

IMAGE: Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Key Points Kerala Police Chief Ravada Chandrasekhar identified cyber fraud as a serious social challenge, with criminals increasingly targeting young people through digital platforms.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) launched 'RBI Reelathon 2026', a state-level campaign in Thiruvananthapuram, to engage college students in combating cyber financial frauds.

The campaign will unfold in three phases, involving awareness programmes in 150 colleges, student-created short videos on cyber hygiene, and dissemination of winning content across social media.

DGP Chandrasekhar stressed the "golden hour" for cybercrime reporting, urging prompt action to improve chances of freezing fraudulent transactions and recovering funds.

Students are encouraged to become cyber safety ambassadors, using their creativity to spread awareness, with top entries receiving cash prizes and promotion by Kerala Police and RBI.

Cyber fraud has become a serious social challenge affecting all sections of society, Kerala Police chief Ravada Chandrasekhar said on Monday. He warned that criminals were increasingly targeting young people through digital platforms and social engineering techniques.

The DGP was speaking after inaugurating 'RBI Reelathon 2026', a state-level awareness campaign launched by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Thiruvananthapuram, to engage college students in combating cyber financial frauds.

Understanding The Growing Threat Of Cyber Fraud

Expressing concern over the rising incidence of cyber crimes, Chandrasekhar said cyber fraud was no longer merely a technological issue but a societal problem with far-reaching consequences. He said victims of cyber fraud often suffered emotional distress and trauma in addition to financial losses.

Highlighting emerging threats such as fraudulent investment schemes, digital arrest scams, illegal loan apps, fake job offers and mule account networks, the DGP cautioned that cyber criminals were exploiting public trust and digital dependence to defraud unsuspecting people.

The Importance Of Timely Reporting And Awareness

Stressing the importance of the 'golden hour' in cybercrime reporting, he urged citizens to promptly report incidents through official channels, saying timely reporting improved the chances of freezing fraudulent transactions and recovering lost funds.

Calling upon students to act as cyber safety ambassadors, Chandrasekhar encouraged them to use their creativity and social influence to spread awareness about cyber fraud. He announced that the best awareness content generated through the competition would be promoted through the Kerala Police's official social media platforms.

RBI Reelathon 2026: A Multi-Phase Awareness Drive

Reelathon sought to harness the creativity of students to develop awareness content capable of reaching a wider audience and fostering greater public vigilance, an official said.

According to a statement, RBI Reelathon 2026 will be implemented in three phases. In the first phase, awareness programmes on smart borrowing and safe digital banking practices will be conducted in around 150 colleges across Kerala.

During the second phase, students will create and submit short videos and reels on topics such as illegal loan apps, mule accounts, cyber financial frauds and cyber hygiene. Teams shortlisted through multiple rounds of evaluation will compete in the grand finale later this year. The top three winners will receive cash prizes of Rs 75,000, Rs 50,000 and Rs 25,000, respectively.

In the third phase, the winning reels will be disseminated through RBI's official social media platforms as well as the social media channels of Kerala Police, banks, colleges and other partner institutions.

The inaugural function was attended by Banking Ombudsman for Kerala and Lakshadweep E B Chindan, SBI Kerala Circle Chief General Manager K V Bangaraju, heads of major public sector banks, principals of leading colleges and senior RBI officials, the statement added.