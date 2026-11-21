The Vishva Hindu Parishad is demanding a ban on the film Ramayana, citing alleged distortions of the revered epic and an attack on Hindu religious beliefs.

IMAGE: Yash as Ravan in the Ramayana poster.

Key Points The VHP on Saturday announced it will urge the government to ban the screening of the film Ramayana due to alleged distortions of the epic.

VHP International President Alok Kumar stated the film is an attack on the values of the Ramayana, introducing fabricated incidents.

The organisation is examining legal options, including whether to challenge the film's censor certificate under the Cinematograph Act.

VHP alleges the film misrepresents Lord Ram's exile and glorifies Ravana, constituting an attack on the religious beliefs of Hindu society.

VHP General Secretary Bajrang Lal Bagra also expressed outrage, stating the film has deeply hurt Hindu sentiments and attempts to promote a political narrative.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad on Saturday said it will urge the government to ban the screening of the film Ramayana, alleging that it distorts events from the epic, introduces fabricated incidents and attacks the religious beliefs of Hindus.

The RSS affiliate is also examining whether to challenge the film's censor certificate under the Cinematograph Act.

VHP Alleges Distortions In Ramayana Film

VHP International President Alok Kumar, speaking to PTI Videos, said the film is not merely an attempt to introduce dramatic elements but an attack on the values that form the basis of the Ramayana.

"We have recently watched and reviewed the film released under the title Ramayana, and we have objections to it. It has distorted events and added fabricated incidents," he said.

Kumar said Lord Ram spent 14 years in the forest to connect with different sections of society, lived in the attire of an ascetic and walked barefoot. He also visited Mata Ahalya's ashram and restored her dignity, Kumar said.

Concerns Over Portrayal Of Lord Ram And Ravana

Lord Ram and Bharat addressed Nishadraj as a friend and gave him a place close to them, conveying the message that there was no untouchability or hierarchy among castes, Kumar asserted.

Kumar alleged that the film portrays Lord Ram's exile as an effort to rescue his wife rather than a mission to rid the earth of demonic culture by organising society for a struggle against it.

Kumar also accused the filmmakers of attempting to glorify Ravana by portraying him as a saviour of the oppressed people of the society.

Legal Action And Public Appeal

"This is part of a conspiracy to undermine the faith of Indians and attack the religious beliefs of Hindu society," Kumar said, adding that Lord Ram is 'Maryada Purushottam' and an ideal for everyone.

Attempts to attack such beliefs would constitute offences under the law for promoting enmity, inciting conflict and hurting religious sentiments, he said.

"We are questioning how this film received a censor certificate in the first place. We are also examining the legal options available to us, including whether it would be appropriate to challenge the film's certification under the Cinematograph Act," he said.

Kumar appealed to society to remain cautious about the film and said the VHP will also request the government to impose a ban on its screening.

VHP general secretary Bajrang Lal Bagra also expressed outrage over the "distortion" of several facts from the original Ramayana, and said the film attempts to promote a political narrative.

In a statement, the VHP general secretary said the film has deeply hurt the sentiments of millions of Hindus who have faith in Lord Ram and the Ramayana, a tradition established over several millennia.