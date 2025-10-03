HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Ravan And His Brothers Go Up In Flames

Ravan And His Brothers Go Up In Flames

By REDIFF NEWS
3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
October 03, 2025 10:29 IST

Dussehra 2025 celebrations witnessed Ravan Dahan ceremonies across India, with massive effigies of Ravan, Kumbhkaran and Meghnad set ablaze in cities from Amritsar to Patna.

Effigies of Ravana, Kumbhkaran, and Meghnath set ablaze during Ravan Dahan

IMAGE: Effigies of Ravan, Kumbhkaran and Meghnad set ablaze during Ravan Dahan in Amritsar on Thursday, October 2, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

 

Ravan Dahan being performed in Indraprastha Extension area as part of the Dussehra celebration

IMAGE: Ravan Dahan at Indraprastha Extension, New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta participates in Ravan Dahan at Luv Kush Ramleela, Red Fort

IMAGE: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta takes aim at Ravan at the Luv Kush Ramleela at the Red Fort in New Delhi. Photograph: Sumit Pal/ANI Photo

 

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta participates in Ravan Dahan at Luv Kush Ramleela, Red Fort

IMAGE: Glimpses from the Luv Kush Ramleela at the Red Fort in New Delhi, here and below. Photograph: Sumit Pal/ANI Photo

 

Effigies of Ravana, Kumbhkaran, and Meghnath set ablaze during Ravan Dahan at the Luv Kush Ramlila at Red Fort ground

Photograph: Sumit Pal/ANI Photo

 

Effigies of Ravana, Kumbhkaran, and Meghnath set ablaze during Ravan Dahan at Nav Dharmik Ramleela

Photograph: Atul Kumar Yadav/ANI Photo

 

People take shelter under tarpaulins during Ravan Dahan amid heavy rainfall at Nav Dharmik Ramleela

IMAGE: People take shelter under a tarpaulin amid heavy rainfall during the Ravan Dahan at the Nav Dharmik Ramleela in New Delhi. Photograph: Atul Kumar Yadav/ANI Photo

 

People take shelter under Ravan effigy during Ravan Dahan amid heavy rainfall at Nav Dharmik Ramleela

IMAGE: People take shelter under the Ravan effigy amid heavy rainfall at the Nav Dharmik Ramleela in New Delhi. Photograph: Atul Kumar Yadav/ANI Photo

 

A view of the effigies of the demon king Ravana and his brothers Kumbhakarna and Meghanada amid rain at Shri Dharmik Leela

IMAGE: A view of the effigies of Ravana and his brothers Kumbhakarn and Meghnad amid rain at the Shri Dharmik Leela in New Delhi. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

 

Effigies of Kumbhakarna, Meghanada and the demon king Ravana being burnt during the Dussehra Festival celebrations at Shri Dharmik Leela

IMAGE: Effigies of Ravan, Kumbhakarn and Meghnad at the Shri Dharmik Leela in New Delhi. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

 

The effigy of Meghanada being burnt during the Dussehra Festival celebrations at Shri Dharmik Leela

Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

 

The effigy of demon king Ravana being burnt during the Dussehra Festival celebrations at Shri Dharmik Leela

Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

 

An effigy of Ravana set ablaze during Ravan Dahan in Jangpura

IMAGE: An effigy of Ravan set ablaze in Jangpura, Delhi, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

An effigy of Ravana set ablaze during Ravan Dahan in Jangpura

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

An effigy of Kumbhkaran set ablaze during Ravan Dahan in Jammu

IMAGE: An effigy of Kumbhkaran set ablaze in Jammu. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Bursts of crackers light up the sky with effigies of Ravana, Kumbhkaran, and Meghnath stand for Ravana Dahan in a program organized by the Punjabi-Hindu community at Morhabadi Maidan

IMAGE: Crackers light up the sky with effigies of Ravan, Kumbhkaran and Meghnad at the Morhabadi Maidan in Ranchi. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

BJP National President and Union Minister JP Nadda participates in the Ravan Dahan program organised on the occasion of Vijayadashami

IMAGE: BJP national President J P Nadda watches Ravan Dahan in Bilaspur. Photograph: @BJP4India X/ANI Photo

 

Effigies of Ravana, Kumbhkaran, and Meghnath set ablaze during Ravan Dahan in Bhopal

IMAGE: Effigies of Ravan, Kumbhkaran and Meghnad set ablaze in Bhopal, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Effigies of Ravana, Kumbhkaran, and Meghnath set ablaze during Ravan Dahan in Bhopal

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

A devotee dressed as Lord Hanuman stands as an effigy of Ravana burns during Ravan Dahan at Parade Ground

IMAGE: An effigy of Ravan burns at the Parade ground in Dehradun with a man dressed as Lord Hanuman in the foreground. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Effigies of Ravana, Kumbhkaran, and Meghnath set ablaze during Ravan Dahan in Srinagar

IMAGE: Effigies of Ravan, Kumbhkaran and Meghnad set ablaze in Srinagar. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Towering effigies of Ravana, Kumbhkaran, and Meghnath set ablaze during Ravan Dahan in Jalandhar

IMAGE: Towering effigies of Ravan, Kumbhkaran and Meghnad set ablaze in Jalandhar. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

An effigy of Ravan being burnt during the Ravan Dahan at Gandhi Maidan

IMAGE: An effigy of Ravan being burnt at the Gandhi Maidan in Patna. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

See: Kolkata's 60 feet Ravan

 

Watch: Bobby Deol Shoots An Arrow at Ravan

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff

REDIFF NEWS
