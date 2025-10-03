Ravan And His Brothers Go Up In Flames

Dussehra 2025 celebrations witnessed Ravan Dahan ceremonies across India, with massive effigies of Ravan, Kumbhkaran and Meghnad set ablaze in cities from Amritsar to Patna.

IMAGE: Effigies of Ravan, Kumbhkaran and Meghnad set ablaze during Ravan Dahan in Amritsar on Thursday, October 2, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Ravan Dahan at Indraprastha Extension, New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

IMAGE: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta takes aim at Ravan at the Luv Kush Ramleela at the Red Fort in New Delhi. Photograph: Sumit Pal/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Glimpses from the Luv Kush Ramleela at the Red Fort in New Delhi, here and below. Photograph: Sumit Pal/ANI Photo

IMAGE: People take shelter under a tarpaulin amid heavy rainfall during the Ravan Dahan at the Nav Dharmik Ramleela in New Delhi. Photograph: Atul Kumar Yadav/ANI Photo

IMAGE: People take shelter under the Ravan effigy amid heavy rainfall at the Nav Dharmik Ramleela in New Delhi. Photograph: Atul Kumar Yadav/ANI Photo

IMAGE: A view of the effigies of Ravana and his brothers Kumbhakarn and Meghnad amid rain at the Shri Dharmik Leela in New Delhi. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Effigies of Ravan, Kumbhakarn and Meghnad at the Shri Dharmik Leela in New Delhi. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

IMAGE: An effigy of Ravan set ablaze in Jangpura, Delhi, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: An effigy of Kumbhkaran set ablaze in Jammu. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Crackers light up the sky with effigies of Ravan, Kumbhkaran and Meghnad at the Morhabadi Maidan in Ranchi. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: BJP national President J P Nadda watches Ravan Dahan in Bilaspur. Photograph: @BJP4India X/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Effigies of Ravan, Kumbhkaran and Meghnad set ablaze in Bhopal, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: An effigy of Ravan burns at the Parade ground in Dehradun with a man dressed as Lord Hanuman in the foreground. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Effigies of Ravan, Kumbhkaran and Meghnad set ablaze in Srinagar. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Towering effigies of Ravan, Kumbhkaran and Meghnad set ablaze in Jalandhar. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: An effigy of Ravan being burnt at the Gandhi Maidan in Patna. Photograph: ANI Photo

