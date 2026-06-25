Raut complains against rebel MP's 'bomb threat', Fadnavis assures action

Shiv Sena-UBT leader Sanjay Raut has escalated a political spat by writing to the Mumbai Police Commissioner, demanding immediate action against MP Sanjay Dina Patil for his alleged threats to 'throw bombs' at protesters and claims of past violence, prompting Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to assure a police investigation into the serious allegations.

IMAGE: Shiv Sena-UBT MPs Sanjay Haribhau Jadhav, Bhausaheb Rajaram Wakchaure, Omprakash Bhupalsingh Nimbalkar, Sanjay Dina Patil, Sanjay Uttamrao Deshmukh and Nagesh Bapurao Patil Ashtikar join Shiv Sena in the presence of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, in Mumbai on Monday. Photograph: @DrSEShinde X/ANI Photo

Key Points Shiv Sena-UBT leader Sanjay Raut has formally requested Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti to take action against MP Sanjay Dina Patil.

Patil, who recently joined the ruling Shiv Sena, allegedly threatened to 'throw bombs' at protesters and claimed to have 'killed five people' previously.

Raut's letter describes Patil's alleged remarks as amounting to terrorism and criminal intent, urging an ATS investigation into potential bomb storage.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has stated that police will take appropriate action against anyone issuing threats, assuring no one should be intimidated.

Ministers Yogesh Kadam and Shambhuraj Desai questioned the timing of Raut's allegations, suggesting "revenge politics" given Patil's recent defection.

Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday wrote a letter to Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti, seeking action against MP Sanjay Dina Patil, who recently joined the ruling Shiv Sena, over his alleged comment about 'throwing bombs' at protesters.

Amid a war of words between Raut and Patil, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said the police would take appropriate action against anyone issuing threats.

Responding to the spat between the two leaders, Fadnavis said no one should be intimidated by threats and asserted that the state would not tolerate any such acts.

Allegations of Terrorism and Criminal Intent

In the letter to the police commissioner, Raut said Patil's alleged remarks amounted to terrorism and criminal intent.

He claimed that six MPs, who recently switched over from the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena-UBT to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, have become a subject of public outrage across the country.

There is immense anger among the people of Maharashtra against this split, and people are staging protests at various places because they feel that voters have been grossly 'betrayed'.

Protesting and holding elected representatives accountable are constitutional rights of citizens, the Rajya Sabha member said.

However, the 'rebel' MP from Mumbai North East, Sanjay Patil, has threatened the protesters with death, he claimed.

Raut alleged that Patil said if anyone protests against him, he will "throw bombs" at them, enter their homes and 'kill them'.

The Sena-UBT leader said an MP threatening to use bombs is deeply alarming.

If these bombs have been manufactured or stored at his residence, an immediate search of his premises should be conducted.

Assistance from the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) should be sought for this purpose.

If these bombs were obtained from any terrorist organisation or criminal network, then this becomes a grave issue of national security, he said.

Patil's Controversial Statements

Notably, after joining the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena on Monday, Sanjay Patil told media persons that when his father Dina Patil (former Congress MLA) was attacked, they had killed five people, without providing details of the purported incident.

He was apparently responding to Raut's call of 'Operation Tudva' (bash up) after six of the nine Sena-UBT Lok Sabha MPs switched over to the rival Sena.

The acrimonious exchange had turned nasty later when Raut used expletives against Patil.

Raut claimed that Patil also stated not to mess with him and before protesting against him, people should take out a life insurance policy, adding that he will send them 'either to the crematorium or to the hospital'.

While issuing this threat, Patil spoke about 'killing' five people, he alleged in his letter to the police.

He said an investigation should be conducted into who these five people were, and when and why Sanjay Patil allegedly killed them.

Since he has himself made this admission, a murder case should be immediately registered against him, he said.

Call for UAPA and Police Response

Raut claimed Patil's statements constitute evidence of threats, terrorism, and criminal intent.

"Immediate action should be taken against him. Otherwise, I will be compelled to seek legal remedies before the courts in the interest of public safety," he said.

"In such a case, he should be immediately arrested under the UAPA (Unlawful Activities Prevention Act) for involvement in terrorist and anti-national activities," he said in the letter.

There is widespread concern in society due to the threats issued by MP Patil, Raut said.

"I would also like to specifically place on record that if any political worker is attacked or murdered during this period, full responsibility should rest with Sanjay Patil," he added.

Fadnavis, however, said the police would take appropriate action against anyone issuing threats.

"We will not allow anyone's house to be blown up with a bomb, nor should anyone be frightened by hollow threats. If anyone issues threats, the police will give them an appropriate response," he told reporters.

Maharashtra Minister of State for Home and Shiv Sena leader Yogesh Kadam said Raut's allegations against Patil appeared to be driven by 'revenge politics' and maintained that the police would examine the matter and take action if any law had been violated.

"I am not privy to what Sanjay Dina Patil said. But when Patil was with Raut and the Shiv Sena-UBT, why did Raut hide this information? I feel it is nothing but revenge politics. I am not aware of the letter written to the Mumbai police commissioner," he told reporters in the Vidhan Bhavan premises.

Kadam said the Mumbai police commissioner would ascertain the facts and take appropriate action.

The minister further said he did not have complete information about Patil's alleged remarks and would first discuss the matter with him.

"I will discuss the issue with Sanjay Dina Patil. If some law has been violated, then there will be legal action," he added.

State minister Shambhuraj Desai also questioned the timing of Raut's allegations.

"When Sanjay Dina Patil was with the Shiv Sena-UBT, Raut had no issues. Now he is objecting to it. Let the Mumbai police commissioner take his course and decide over it," the Shiv Sena leader said.