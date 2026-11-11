20-22 MLAs may ditch Sunetra Pawar any time: Raut

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut has stirred Maharashtra's political landscape by claiming that 20-22 MLAs from the Ajit Pawar-led NCP faction are on the verge of defection, amidst ongoing merger buzz and criticism over the controversial Gokul Dairy polls.

IMAGE: Maharashtra Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar. Photograph: Sahil Salvi

Key Points Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut claimed on Wednesday that 20 to 22 MLAs from the Sunetra Pawar-led NCP faction could break away.

Raut hinted that NCP MLAs visiting Sharad Pawar were discussing more than just casual chats, suggesting potential defections.

He criticised the ruling Mahayuti's actions in the Gokul Dairy polls, stating they were detrimental to democracy.

Raut alleged that victory was snatched from Congress MLC Satej Patil's panel in the Gokul Dairy election last month.

Amid the renewed buzz about the merger of the two factions of the Nationalist Congress Party, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday claimed that 20 to 22 MLAs of the Sunetra Pawar-led NCP could break away.

Talking to reporters, Raut said NCP MLAs visiting NCP(SP) president Sharad Pawar were not having just casual chats, and hinted that there was more to these meetings.

He further claimed that after Ajit Pawar's death, NCP legislators had been reduced to "being slaves" in the ruling BJP-led Mahayuti coalition.

Potential NCP Faction Split

"20 to 22 MLAs of Sunetra Pawar's party can break away anytime....If they return to their parental home (Sharad Pawar-led NCP), then it is not a merger. Or they may join some other party before the polls," Raut added.

The NCP has 41 MLAs in the 288-member Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.

On Tuesday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had said the NCP merger cannot happen without consulting the BJP.

To this, Raut said this was not applicable to Sharad Pawar's party.

Controversy Over Gokul Dairy Polls

On the Gokul Dairy polls, Raut said the developments in the Kolhapur-based milk cooperative were detrimental to democracy.

NCP leader Rajesh Patil, a candidate of the ruling Mahayuti, on Tuesday won the highly controversial election to the post of chairman of Gokul Dairy after the state government nominated four additional directors with voting rights to the dairy's board.

Mahayuti ministers stooped to a low level during the entire affair, Raut said, and warned that "all days are not same in politics".

Victory was snatched from Congress MLC Satej Patil's panel which had won a majority in the last month's election, Raut said.

On Fadnavis' remark that he was backing Gokul Dairy and not any individual, Raut said in that case he would not have brought in a law to appoint four government-nominated directors.