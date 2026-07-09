Rats, flies found: FDA shuts Mumbai's iconic K Rustom ice cream parlour

Mumbai's iconic K Rustom ice cream parlour has faced licence suspension by the Maharashtra FDA following a shocking discovery of severe hygiene violations, including live rodents and substandard product quality.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Courtesy Instagram/K. Rustom's Icecream Parlour

Key Points Maharashtra FDA suspended K Rustom ice cream parlour's licence due to severe hygiene and food safety breaches.

Inspection revealed live rats, flies, and expired artificial flavouring agents on the premises.

Ice cream samples showed only 7.94% milk fat, below the FSSAI minimum requirement of 10%.

The parlour failed to maintain the mandatory cold chain for safe ice cream storage.

Action was part of the 'Safe Food, Safe Maharashtra' campaign to ensure public health.

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has suspended the licence of Mumbai's iconic K Rustom ice cream parlour near Churchgate railway station over alleged violation of hygiene and food safety norms, officials said on Wednesday.

During a surprise inspection at the popular outlet, FDA reported severe sanitation lapses, including the presence of live rats and flies on the premises, said the regulatory authority in a statement.

Hygiene Breaches And Substandard Products Uncovered

"The licence (of Rustom ice cream parlour) has been suspended under the Food Safety and Standards Act after serious hygiene deficiencies and regulatory violations were detected during an inspection. The establishment has also been directed to remain closed until the reports of the food samples are received," according to the FDA statement.

The action was taken on the directions of FDA commissioner Tukaram Mundhe as part of the department's 'Safe Food, Safe Maharashtra' campaign aimed at ensuring citizens have access to safe and wholesome food.

The drive has intensified inspections of eateries and food establishments across Mumbai, it said.

During the inspection, FDA officials found large quantities of expired artificial flavouring agents and essences allegedly stored for use in the preparation of ice cream, stated the state-run agency.

Officials said the expired flavouring agents, including pistachio, pineapple, sweet orange, cherry, almond, American ice cream soda, mixed fruit, strawberry, blackcurrant, rum Jamaica, lemon and plum flavours, were destroyed on the spot in the presence of the inspection team to prevent their further use.

Failed Standards And Regulatory Action

The FDA collected samples of ice cream for laboratory analysis.

According to earlier reports from an external laboratory, the ice cream was found to contain only 7.94 percent milk fat against the minimum requirement of 10 percent prescribed under the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) standards, raising questions over the quality of the product.

The inspection further revealed the presence of live rodents and flies in the shop and storage areas, while officials also found that the mandatory cold chain required for safe storage and handling of ice cream was not being maintained, said the statement.

The inspection was carried out by Food Safety Officers Tejaswini Patil and Akash Chavan under the supervision of Joint Commissioner (Food) P R Singarwad and Assistant Commissioner (Food) and Designated Officer for Division I, Anupama Patil.