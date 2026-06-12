Ratlam Villagers Clash With Police Over Industrial Zone Land

A government team faced violent resistance from villagers in Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh, leading to injuries and detentions, as they attempted to clear encroachments for a crucial industrial development project.

Photograph: Courtesy @samajwadiparty/X

Key Points Villagers clashed with a government team removing encroachments for an industrial zone in Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh.

Three police personnel sustained injuries during the stone-pelting incident.

Police used mild force and teargas to control the situation, detaining approximately 40 individuals.

The conflict arose from villagers occupying government land designated for a mega industrial park by the MPIDC.

Villagers pelted stones at a government team that had arrived to remove encroachments for a proposed industrial zone in Ratlam district on Friday, injuring three police personnel, officials said.

Police used mild force and fired teargas shells to control the situation and detained around 40 people, they said.

Understanding The Ratlam Land Dispute

The incident took place in Palsodi area, said City Superintendent of Police Satyendra Ghanghoria. "Some people who were protesting moved away after being persuaded by officials, but others started pelting stones. The police took necessary action and brought the situation under control," he said.

Deendayal Nagar police station in-charge Anurag Yadav said that three police personnel suffered injuries and they were being treated at the district hospital. Their condition was stable, he said.

The Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation (MPIDC) is developing a mega industrial park in the area. Some villagers have been occupying government land for a long time, which led to opposition to the project, an official said.