How Cyber Fraudsters Used ISI Link To Dupe Businessman Of Rs 55 Lakh

Discover how cyber fraudsters, impersonating police officers and fabricating links to Pakistan's ISI, successfully duped a businessman in Ratlam of Rs 55 lakh through an elaborate online scam.

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Key Points A businessman in Ratlam was duped of Rs 55 lakh by cyber fraudsters posing as police officers.

The fraudsters claimed the businessman's mobile number had been used to contact an agent linked to Pakistan's ISI and threatened legal action on Monday.

The accused used WhatsApp video calls in police uniforms and sent fake Supreme Court documents to appear genuine.

The businessman was persuaded to transfer Rs 55 lakh through RTGS under the pretext of verifying his funds.

Police apprehended three accused from Telangana and Karnataka, and around Rs 20 lakh of the defrauded amount has been blocked.

Cyber fraudsters posing as police officers allegedly duped a businessman in Ratlam city of Rs 55 lakh by claiming his mobile number had been used to contact an agent linked to Pakistan's ISI and threatening him with legal action, police said on Monday.

Modus Operandi Of The Fraud

The businessman, who runs a motor parts business in Kuwait, was staying in Ratlam when the fraud took place, an officer said.

On September 15, a man posing as a police officer from Mumbai's Colaba area called up the businessman and claimed his mobile number had been used to contact an agent linked to Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Other members of the gang later called him from different numbers and threatened him with the registration of a first information report (FIR), the officer said.

During WhatsApp video calls, the accused allegedly appeared in police uniforms. They sent him documents claiming to be from the Supreme Court, to make the disguise appear genuine.

Under the pretext of verifying the businessman's funds, the fraudsters persuaded him to transfer around Rs 55 lakh through RTGS to different bank accounts, the officer said.

Police apprehended three accused, identified as Kodari Venkatesh and Mir Yusuf from Telangana, and Ashok Annyaya from Karnataka.

Ratlam Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar said transactions involving around Rs 20 lakh of the defrauded amount had been blocked in the bank accounts that received the money.

Further investigation is underway.