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Rationing Inspector Gets Jail For Bribery In Thane

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 15, 2026 17:00 IST 2 Minutes Read
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A Thane court has convicted a rationing inspector, Vijaykumar Kacheshwar Waghwas, in a 2016 bribery case, sentencing him to one year rigorous imprisonment for demanding illegal gratification from a fair price shop manager.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • A Thane court convicted rationing inspector Vijaykumar Kacheshwar Waghwas in a 2016 bribery case.
  • Waghwas was sentenced to one year rigorous imprisonment and fined Rs 5,000.
  • He was found guilty of demanding a Rs 3,000 bribe on May 26, 2016, from a fair price shop manager.
  • The complaint was filed with the Thane unit of the Anti-Corruption Bureau on May 27 that year.
  • The court ruled that Waghwas abused his public office for illegal gratification.

A rationing inspector was convicted by a Thane court in a 2016 bribery case and sentenced to one year rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 5,000.

Details Of The Bribery Case

Judge MS Lone of the additional sessions court convicted Vijaykumar Kacheshwar Waghwas (49) under Section 7 of Prevention of Corruption Act.

 

According to the prosecution, Waghwas sought a bribe of Rs 3,000 from the manager of a fair price shop looking after the financial affairs of a women's 'bachchat gat' (savings group).

He made the demand on May 26, 2016, as per the complaint of fair price shop manager Snehlata Pawar.

On May 27 that year, Pawar approached the Thane unit of the Anti-Corruption Bureau.

The defence argued that the complainant held a grudge against Waghwas.

Judge Lone said the prosecution had successfully established that the accused abused his public office as a rationing inspector to extract illegal gratification.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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thane courtbribery convictionrationing inspectorprevention of corruption actanti-corruption bureau

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