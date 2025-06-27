Ration scam in Amethi? Food grains found mixed with soil, salt; FIR ordered

A major irregularity has come to light in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi where bags of food grain, meant to be distributed under the free ration scheme for the poor, were allegedly found mixed with soil and salt, officials said on Friday.

The allegation was confirmed during an on-site investigation by district magistrate Sanjay Chauhan, who has now ordered that an FIR be lodged against those responsible.

After receiving complaints, Chauhan conducted a surprise inspection of the Annapurna Bhawan, a fair-price ration shop in Jalalpur Tiwari village of Jagdishpur block on Thursday, they said.

During the inspection, food grains and their bags were checked, and initial findings revealed lumps of soil and salt mixed in with the grains.

In response, the DM directed the district supply officer and the district food and marketing officer to immediately replace the adulterated grains with clean supplies.

He also ordered a high-level probe to be conducted by a joint team headed by the additional district magistrate (finance and revenue), including the district supply officer, district food and marketing officer, and the local sub-divisional magistrate.

Chauhan further instructed that based on the findings of the preliminary investigation, a criminal case be registered under relevant sections and the strongest possible action be taken against those responsible.

District information officer Shiv Darshan Yadav said that a similar complaint had earlier been received from the government ration shop in the village of Darpipur.

After the latest complaint from Jalalpur Tiwari, the district magistrate personally visited the site and questioned officials about the source and supply of the food grains, he said.

The DM instructed that any sacks found to contain adulterated grain must be replaced immediately and clean stock made available without delay.

Chauhan also interacted with local villagers, who stated that this was the first time they had seen such poor-quality grains, Yadav said.

The DM ordered the concerned officials to inspect all ration shops where complaints had been reported and submit a detailed report by the evening.

He warned that no one involved in the wrongdoing would be spared and strict action would be taken against those found guilty, he added.

Additional district magistrate (finance and revenue) Arpit Gupta, Musafirkhana SDM Abhinav Kanojia, district food and marketing officer Rajeshwar Singh, and district supply officer Shashikant were among the officials present during the inspection.