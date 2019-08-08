News
RATE: PM Modi's address to the nation on J-K issue

August 08, 2019 23:46 IST

Reaching out to people of Jammu and Kashmir with promise of peace, jobs, investments and prosperity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed the hope that the region will soon come out of the negative impact of Article 370 which has given them only 'separatism, terrorism, family rule and corruption'.

 

In his televised address to the nation, he said the measures were a 'historic' decision of the country and told the government's detractors to tune their approach in national interest to work collectively for development of the state without looking at who had voted for or against the legislation.

Giving an assurance of early assembly polls, he also hinted that the decision to make Jammu and Kashmir a Union Territory was not permanent.

Did you like PM's speech?

