Home  » News » Ratan Tata's pet dog 'Goa' refuses to leave his side

Ratan Tata's pet dog 'Goa' refuses to leave his side

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
October 11, 2024 01:13 IST
As thousands gathered at Mumbai's National Centre for Performing Arts, where Ratan Tata's mortal remains were kept earlier on Thursday, a black dog with white paws and a white patch on its nostril and forehead made the sombre setting more poignant.

IMAGE: A woman plays with Ratan Tata's dog, Goa, as people reaching to pay tributes to former chairman of Tata Group Ratan Tata, in Mumbai, October 10, 2024. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Wagging its tail non-stop, the dog with a red collar refused to leave Tata's side, literally clinging to the spot next to the casket.

 

‘Goa', a stray, named after the coastal state from where Tata had adopted it nearly a decade ago, was brought to the National Centre for Performing Arts in south Mumbai to pay the final respects to its friend who was no more.

A caretaker said Goa was “very close” to Tata. When photographers jostled to click Goa's pictures, the caretaker urged them to let the pet go saying it had not eaten anything since morning.

Tata's love for dogs is well-chronicled. During Diwali of 2020, he had posted on Instagram a photograph of him celebrating the festival with the “adopted Bombay House dogs”, especially with Goa, his “office companion”.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president Raj Thackeray fondly remembered that he and Tata shared a common thread of their love for canines and said stray dogs were welcomed in all Tata premises, be it the Taj Mahal hotel or Bombay House, the group headquarters.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
