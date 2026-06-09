Rare Yellow Puffball Mushroom Discovery Highlights Arunachal Pradesh's Biodiversity

A rare yellow puffball mushroom, provisionally identified as Bovista colorata, has been documented in Arunachal Pradesh, underscoring the state's rich biodiversity and the ecological significance of fungal discoveries.

Key Points A rare yellow puffball mushroom, provisionally identified as Bovista colorata, was documented in Arunachal Pradesh's Longding district by ICAR-KVK.

The discovery highlights Arunachal Pradesh's significant macro-fungal diversity and its status as a biodiversity hotspot.

Puffball fungi play crucial ecological roles as decomposers, contributing to nutrient recycling, carbon cycling, and soil organic matter formation.

Several puffball species are known for their nutritional value and potential pharmaceutical properties, including antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory compounds.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein emphasised the importance of such scientific explorations for conservation and sustainable stewardship of the state's natural heritage.

A rare yellow puffball mushroom, believed to be species Bovista colorata, has been documented in Arunachal Pradesh's Longding district by a team from the ICAR-Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK).

Identifying The Rare Puffball Mushroom

The specimen was recorded by a team from KVK Longding during a field visit to Zedua village on June 4, officials said on Monday.

Based on its distinctive yellow globose fruiting body and puffball-like morphology, the mushroom was provisionally identified by Dr Deep Narayan Mishra, subject matter specialist (Plant Pathology) at KVK Longding.

However, scientists have stressed that detailed microscopic examination and molecular characterisation will be required for definitive taxonomic confirmation.

According to preliminary assessments, documented records of Bovista colorata from Longding district are currently lacking. If confirmed, the finding would add a significant entry to the macro-fungal diversity of Arunachal Pradesh, a state renowned for its exceptional biological wealth and located within the globally significant Eastern Himalayan biodiversity hotspot.

Ecological Role And Potential Benefits

Unlike conventional mushrooms that bear gills beneath a cap, puffball fungi produce millions of microscopic spores inside a closed spherical fruiting body, officials said.

As they mature, the internal tissue transforms into a powdery spore mass that is dispersed by wind, rainfall or physical disturbance, enabling the species to spread across large areas.

Scientists observed that puffball fungi play an important ecological role as decomposers, breaking down dead plant material and contributing to nutrient recycling, carbon cycling and soil organic matter formation.

Several puffball species are also known to contain proteins, dietary fibre, essential amino acids, minerals and antioxidant compounds, while studies have indicated the presence of bioactive metabolites with antimicrobial, anti-inflammatory and potential pharmaceutical properties.

Arunachal Pradesh's Biodiversity Treasure

Reacting to the development, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein said Arunachal Pradesh continues to be a treasure trove of biodiversity.

In a social media post, he said the documentation of the rare yellow puffball mushroom by the ICAR-KVK Longding team underscores the state's remarkable ecological wealth and the importance of scientific exploration in uncovering nature's hidden wonders.

He said such discoveries deepen understanding of local ecosystems and reinforce the collective commitment towards conservation, research and sustainable stewardship of Arunachal Pradesh's natural heritage.