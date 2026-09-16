Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Back In Sunaria Jail After 21-Day Furlough

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, the Dera Sacha Sauda chief, has returned to Rohtak's Sunaria jail following the conclusion of his 21-day furlough, marking his 17th temporary release amidst ongoing legal developments including recent acquittals in murder cases.

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Key Points Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh returned to Rohtak's Sunaria jail after his 21-day furlough ended.

This was Singh's 17th temporary release since his conviction in August 2017 for raping two disciples.

Singh is currently serving a 20-year jail term for the rape conviction.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court recently acquitted him in two separate 2002 murder cases, involving a journalist and the sect's former manager.

Dera Sacha Sauda maintains a significant following across Haryana, Punjab, and Rajasthan.

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who is serving a 20-year jail term for raping two of his disciples, returned to Rohtak's Sunaria jail on Wednesday after his 21-day furlough ended, officials said. It was the 17th furlough since his conviction in August 2017.

Ram Rahim's Legal Journey And Dera's Influence

Singh had walked out of the Sunaria jail in Rohtak last month after he was granted a 21-day furlough. The Dera chief is serving a 20-year jail term for raping two of his disciples and is currently lodged in the Sunaria jail. During his furlough, he stayed at his Sirsa-headquartered Dera. In May, he was granted a 30-day parole. Prior to that, he was granted a 40-day parole in January.

In March, the Punjab and Haryana High Court had acquitted Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in the 2002 murder case of a journalist, seven years after he was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment in the case by a special CBI court. In May 2024, the High Court had overturned another special CBI court order and acquitted Ram Rahim and four others in the 2002 murder of the sect's former manager, Ranjit Singh.

The Sirsa-headquartered Dera Sacha Sauda has a number of followers in Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan and other states. In Haryana, the Dera has a sizable number of followers in many districts, including Sirsa, Fatehabad, Kurukshetra, Kaithal and Hisar.