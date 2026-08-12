Rape convict ex-MP Prajwal Revanna found with phone in prison

Discover how a Central Crime Branch raid uncovered an Android mobile phone in former MP Prajwal Revanna's barrack at Bengaluru's high-security Parappana Agrahara Central Prison, leading to a suspension and ongoing inquiry.

IMAGE: Prajwal Revann was arrested in connection with sexual assault cases and was later convicted in a rape case. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Former MP Prajwal Revanna's prison barrack was raided by the CCB.

An Android mobile phone was seized from Revanna's cell during the raid.

An Assistant Superintendent has been suspended for dereliction of duty.

An FIR registration is in progress following the mobile phone seizure.

Revanna is imprisoned in connection with sexual assault cases.

An Android mobile phone was seized from the barrack of former MP Prajwal Revanna during a CCB raid at Bengaluru's Parappana Agrahara Central Prison, Director General of Police (Prisons and Correctional Services) Alok Kumar said on Wednesday.

The phone was seized during a four-to-five-hour search conducted by the Central Crime Branch on Tuesday (August 11) targeting high-profile prisoners and other inmates housed in the High Security Prison.

Inquiry And Action Taken

The CCB has lodged a complaint with Parappana Agrahara Police Station and registration of an FIR is in progress, Kumar said. "On Tuesday afternoon, the CCB conducted the raid. One android phone has been seized from Prajjwal Revanna's barrack," Kumar said.

The prison authorities had also searched Revanna's barrack on August 6, but the search team had not found any contraband item at the time, Kumar said.

The Assistant Superintendent, Shri Iranna Rangapur, has been placed under suspension on the report of DIG (South) for dereliction of duty, while a show-cause notice has been issued to the Superintendent of Bengaluru Central Prison. "A detailed enquiry is being conducted in this incident," he said.

"No other contraband item was found during the 4-5 hrs search conducted over various high profile prisoners and on other prisoners in High Security Prison, on 11.08.26 by CCB," Kumar said.

Revanna, the grandson of former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda and son of Janata Dal-Secular leader H D Revanna, represented Hassan in the Lok Sabha from 2019 to 2024.

He was arrested in May 2024 in connection with sexual assault cases and was later convicted in a rape case. A special court in Bengaluru sentenced him to life imprisonment in August 2025, following which he was lodged in Parappana Agrahara prison.