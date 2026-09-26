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Rape Cases See A Surge After Nirbhaya

By Jayant Pankaj September 26, 2026 08:54 IST 2 Minutes Read
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The pendency of rape cases in courts rose from 83 per cent in 2013 to 89 per cent in 2024, while the conviction rate fell from 27 per cent to 23 per cent in the same period.

Rape

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Key Points

  • India recorded 927,805 rape cases between 1971 and 2025, with nearly half reported since 2013.
  • Changes under the Criminal Law (Amendment) Act, 2013 contributed significantly to increased reporting of rape cases.
  • Pendency of rape cases in courts climbed from 83 per cent in 2013 to 89 per cent in 2024.
  • The conviction rate in rape cases declined from 27 per cent in 2013 to 23 per cent in 2024.
  • POCSO Act cases increased, with minor girls accounting for more than 95 per cent of victims.

A recent case of rape of a minor girl inside a moving bus in Delhi has revived the horrors of the 2012 Nirbhaya case.

Reporting of cases of sexual crimes has risen over the past decade. Between 1971 and 2025, India reported 927,805 rape cases, with 47.2 per cent of them recorded between 2013 and 2025.

The sudden increase in reported rape cases is largely linked to the Criminal Law (Amendment) Act, 2013 and subsequent changes in the Indian Penal Code (now replaced by Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita).

Meanwhile, the pendency of rape cases in courts rose from 83 per cent in 2013 to 89 per cent in 2024, while the conviction rate fell from 27 per cent to 23 per cent in the same period.

The number of POCSO Act cases rose, with over 95 per cent of victims being minor girls and the rest being minor boys.

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Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff

Source: source

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