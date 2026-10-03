Police Fire On Rape Accused Attacking With Screwdriver During Arrest

In a dramatic turn of events, a man accused of a heinous rape in Bhubaneswar was shot and injured by police after he violently resisted arrest, highlighting the swift response of law enforcement.

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Key Points A man accused of rape was shot and injured by police in Bhubaneswar after he attacked officers with a screwdriver during an arrest attempt.

The accused, Santosh alias Sreedhar Panda, had allegedly raped a woman using a lighter disguised as a handgun after entering her home for burglary.

Panda, who has a history of theft cases, was intercepted by police on a stolen motorbike following a 48-hour intensive operation involving 100 personnel.

Police fired two rounds in self-defence, resulting in a bullet injury to Panda's right leg, after he became aggressive and tried to stab an officer.

The incident highlights the swift action taken by Bhubaneswar police in apprehending a dangerous suspect involved in serious crimes.

A man accused of raping a woman in her home "at gunpoint" was injured in police firing near here on Saturday, when he attacked the personnel with a screwdriver while resisting an attempt to arrest him, officers said.

During interrogation, the man who was also arrested earlier in theft cases informed the police he used a lighter that looks like a handgun to intimidate the 26-year-old woman and raped her while wearing a mask on Wednesday night.

Dramatic Arrest And Police Action

The accused was going somewhere on a stolen motorbike when the police, following a tip-off, intercepted him at Chandaka area on Saturday.

He attacked the police with a screwdriver as the personnel were trying to arrest him, prompting the officers to fire. In retaliation, police officers opened fire, and the accused suffered a bullet injury on his right leg, Bhubaneswar DCP Saravana Vivek M told PTI.

"The injured accused person has been shifted to Capital Hospital," the DCP said.

Accused's Criminal History And Modus Operandi

The injured man, Santosh alias Sreedhar Panda (24), was earlier arrested twice in theft cases, Cuttack-Bhubaneswar Police Commissioner S Dev Datta Singh said.

"The man, against whom two theft cases were registered in Bhubaneswar, entered the home of the woman that night for burglary. Finding her alone, he committed the crime, brandishing a lighter which looked like a revolver," Singh told reporters here.

After the crime, Panda first boarded a government bus and then took an autorickshaw. After leaving the three-wheeler, he stole a brand new motorcycle and has been using that, the police officer said.

Intensive Manhunt And Self-Defence Firing

"Around 100 police personnel were engaged in an intense, round-the-clock operation for 48 hours and finally the accused was traced," he said.

The police were able to collect photographs of the accused within 12 hours after registration of the rape case, and were investigating to find his exact location.

The police commissioner said, "After conducting a detailed search, he was traced in Chandaka area. When police officers tried to apprehend the accused, he became aggressive and tried to stab an officer with a screwdriver."

The police fired two rounds in self-defence, and he sustained a bullet injury on his right leg, Singh added.

The accused hailed from Ganjam district but was staying in Chakeisiani area of Bhubaneswar for the past few years.